3 ways in which Manchester United can beat Manchester City | Premier League 2019-20

Mohul Bhowmick FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Juan Mata (left) and Raheem Sterling (right) arguing during the December Manchester derby

Manchester United host their cross-city rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday. Although the Red Devils got one over their opponents in the reverse fixture in December by winning it 2-1, there is no saying how Pep Guardiola's team are going to react under pressure.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has likely reminded his wards about the season-defining factor of the game and how it will give fresh air to their top-four aspirations. Although City look destined to finish second in the table, they will be hoping to inflict some wounds upon United, who are looking rejuvenated of late.

Today, we list three ways in which Solskjaer's United can beat Manchester City on Sunday.

#1 Give Bruno Fernandes and Fred a free hand in midfield

Bruno Fernandes

Ever since Bruno Fernandes has stepped foot at Old Trafford after joining the club in the January transfer window, everything he has touched has turned to gold. He has been the one player that United were lacking and his presence in the starting eleven has given those around him a lot of confidence.

The Portuguese midfielder is a creative genius who can create good balls out of nowhere and give an impetus to his more attack-minded teammates.

Along with Fernandes, Brazilian player Fred, who was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk, has been mightily impressive for the Red Devils. He is also the only player in the entire roster who has not had an injury this season. Fred can compliment Fernandes very well and if the two are given a free hand by Solskjaer in midfield, then they can wreak havoc against Manchester City.

Also Read: Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Advertisement

#2 Mark Sergio Aguero very tightly

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero has a penchant for scoring goals against Manchester United

Manchester City's Argentine centre-forward Sergio Aguero has nine goals to his name in Manchester derbies and is someone who loves the big stage. United will have to do the tough task of containing him if they are to entertain any hopes of beating City on Sunday.

Manchester United's centre-backs Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire (who sat out of United's midweek FA Cup fixture with Derby County with an injury, but is expected to be back) will have the unenviable job of keeping Aguero quiet.

If they can mark the Argentine tightly and not give him wide spaces to make his runs, then it is not going to be too difficult for the Red Devils to repeat their winning performance against their famed rivals during their reverse fixture win in December.

#3 Attack the wings

Daniel James

Manchester City's famed wing-backs have not been at their best this season and with only Kyle Walker displaying bits of form, the right place to attack the Cityzens would be in the wings. United certainly have the players in Anthony Martial and Daniel James who can make quick runs down the flanks and inflict damage on City's defence.

Although James missed United's FA Cup win over Derby County with a niggle, fans will hope that he turns up for the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday. The Welshman is lightning quick and can find empty spaces for his teammates to build upon. He can also provide excellent delivery from the wings by virtue of his crossing and weighted passing.

Also Read: Man Utd v Man City: Solskjaer's men aiming to end Old Trafford derby misery