Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United will play host to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday

Manchester City will return to Premier League action in a highly-anticipated clash against bitter rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's men will head into the game with a fair bit of confidence after winning their third consecutive League Cup with a 2-1 win against Aston Villa at Wembley last weekend. If the reigning English champions seek a bigger boost to their morale, their convincing 2-1 Champions League victory over Real Madrid and a 1-0 FA Cup win against Sheffield Wednesday should do the trick.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have recently enjoyed an upturn of fortunes, with two thumping victories- 5-0 against Club Brugge in the Europa League and 3-0 against Derby County in the FA Cup- serving as proof that a corner may have been turned at the start of the year. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men owe much of their 1-1 league draw against Everton to VAR but will be looking for a more conclusive result against their neighbours as they chase a top-four finish in the English top-flight.

Manchester United vs Manchester City Head-to-Head

Manchester City have won three of their last five meetings against Manchester United, including two games at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, the Red Devils have beaten the Citizens twice- in the League Cup and the Premier League- this season. Their most recent encounter took place back in January and ended in a 0-1 scoreline in favour of the Old Trafford giants.

Manchester United form guide (Premier League): L-D-W-W-D

Manchester City form guide (Premier League): D-W-L-W-W

Manchester United vs Manchester City Team News

Solskjaer will remain without the services of long-term absentees Marcus Rashford, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, and Lee Grant. Paul Pogba is believed to have returned to first-team training this week and might be back on the pitch this weekend while Daniel James is scheduled to be assessed ahead of the derby.

Injuries: Marcus Rashford, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Lee Grant

Doubtful: Paul Pogba, Daniel James

Meanwhile, Guardiola is likely to deploy Fernandinho at defence after Aymeric Laporte suffered yet another injury against Real Madrid last week. It remains to be seen if Kevin De Bruyne, who sustained an injury during his side's League Cup clash against Aston Villa, will feature against the Red Devils as he is scheduled for an assessment ahead of the game.

Injuries: Aymeric Laporte

Doubtful: Kevin De Bruyne, Leroy Sane

Manchester United vs Manchester City Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic; Fred, Scott McTominay; Bruno Fernandes; Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Nicolas Otamendi, Fernandinho, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Bernardo Silva, Rodri, İlkay Gundogan; Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez

Manchester United vs Manchester City Prediction

We expect goals from the Manchester teams this weekend as both clubs appear to have hit good form in time for the final stretch of the Premier League season. The visitors will still prove to be a massive test for a rejuvenated Red Devils side and we could see the encounter ending in favour of the reigning champions.

Verdict: Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City

