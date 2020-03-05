Arsenal vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Arsenal will face West Ham United in the Premier League this weekend

Arsenal will be aiming for a third successive Premier League victory when they play host to West Ham United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta's priorities have shifted since the Gunners were knocked out of the UEFA Europa League after falling to a shock 1-2 loss to Olympiakos in the second leg of the Round of 32. The defeat means their hopes of a return to the Champions League now solely lie on their ability to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League

The north London giants registered a convincing 4-0 victory over Newcastle United in the English top-flight and managed to build the momentum with a 3-2 home win over Everton last month.

Meanwhile, the Hammers will head into the game on the back of a morale-boosting 3-1 win over Southampton and will be looking to secure a consecutive win in the league for the first time since August last year. They are currently lurking outside the relegation zone on goal difference and will do whatever it takes to get themselves out of their tight bottom-of-the-table battle.

Arsenal vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

Arsenal have won eight of their last nine games against West Ham in the Premier League and are overwhelming favourites heading into the encounter. Furthermore, they have not lost a match against their east London opponents at the Emirates since the 2015-16 season.

Their previous meeting took place in December last year and ended in a 3-1 score-line in favour of the Gunners at the London Stadium.

Arsenal form guide (in all competitions): D-W-W-W-L-W

West Ham United form guide (in all competitions): L-L-D-L-L-W

Arsenal vs West Ham United Team News

Sead Kolasinac and Calum Chambers will be absent from Arteta's squad on Saturday as they remain sidelined due to shoulder and ACL injuries respectively. Cedric Soares is also unlikely to make his debut for Arsenal as he continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Lucas Torreira is not expected to feature this weekend after he fractured his right ankle during the Gunners' 2-0 win over Portsmouth. Kieran Tierney, on the other hand, has returned to full training but is not expected to be risked against West Ham.

Injuries: Calum Chambers, Sead Kolasinac, Cedric Soares, Lucas Torreira

Doubtful: Kieran Tierney

David Moyes will miss the services of Ryan Fredericks and Andriy Yarmolenko who have been ruled out of action due to shoulder and thigh injuries respectively. Tomas Soucek and former Gunners midfielder Jack Wilshere are also set to miss out on the Emirates clash due to groin injuries.

Injuries: Ryan Fredericks, Andriy Yarmolenko, Tomas Soucek, Jack Wilshere

Arsenal vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI: Bernd Leno; Hector Bellerin, Pablo Mari, David Luiz, Bukayo Saka; Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka; Nicholas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Eddie Nketiah

West Ham United Predicted XI: Łukasz Fabianski; Jeremy Ngakia, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell; Mark Noble, Declan Rice; Jarrod Bowen, Pablo Fornals, Michail Antonio; Sebastien Haller

Arsenal vs West Ham United Prediction

We're expecting a number of goals from this encounter as both sides possess a group of rejuvenated attackers and a vulnerable unit of defenders. While Arsenal have netted seven goals in their last two Premier League games, West Ham have scored eight in their last four matches in the English top-flight.

Having said that, we expect the Gunners to see out an exciting win at the Emirates, giving Arteta his fourth league win as their manager.

Verdict: Arsenal 3-1 West Ham United

