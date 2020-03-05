Liverpool vs Bournemouth prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

After their shock defeat to Watford, will Liverpool take their frustrations out on Bournemouth?

This weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures sees a big clash between the top and bottom of the table, as league leaders Liverpool look to bounce back from their shock defeat to struggling Watford by handing fellow relegation battlers Bournemouth another loss.

With the game taking place at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp’s men will be the overwhelming favourites – but Watford’s win over them may have given everyone hope, meaning Eddie Howe’s side aren’t incapable of pulling off an upset.

👊 F I G H T B A C K 👊#Tbt to a superb victory over this weekend's opponents, @LFC, at Vitality Stadium in 2016.#afcb 🍒 pic.twitter.com/ilipNABiMK — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) March 5, 2020

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth Head-to-Head

The last time Liverpool faced the Cherries was on the 7th December; given that only two sides have taken points from the Reds this season it should come as no surprise that Klopp’s side came out on top, winning at the Vitality Stadium 0-3.

Overall, Liverpool have an outstanding record against Bournemouth; in 16 games – 12 in the Premier League era – the Reds have been defeated just once, a 4-3 loss at the Vitality on December 4th.

More worryingly for Howe, his Cherries have only won on the road on 3 occasions this season; having only won twice in the Premier League since the start of 2020 and having only kept 3 clean sheets all season.

Liverpool form guide: W-L-W-L-L

Bournemouth form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth Team News

Liverpool have clearly missed captain Jordan Henderson in recent fixtures; unfortunately, the midfielder will still be unavailable for this weekend’s clash due to his hamstring injury. Naby Keita is also unlikely to be involved while long-term injury issues are keeping Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Clyne on the sidelines too.

Injuries: Jordan Henderson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Nathaniel Clyne

Doubtful: Naby Keita

Suspended: None

Howe will be unable to call upon midfielder David Brooks and defenders Charlie Daniels and Lloyd Kelly for this fixture – all three have been out for some time now. Loanee attacker Harry Wilson will also not be allowed to play, as Liverpool are his parent club.

Injuries: David Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Lloyd Kelly

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Harry Wilson

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth Predicted XI

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Bournemouth predicted XI (4-3-3): Aaron Ramsdale, Jack Stacey, Steve Cook, Nathan Ake, Adam Smith, Philip Billing, Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson, Josh King

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth Prediction

After three losses from their last four games – albeit only one in Premier League action – it seems likely that Klopp’s men will be looking to take out their frustrations this weekend, and unfortunately for Howe, Bournemouth feel like the perfect opponents. Seemingly unable to stop conceding goals, it’s hard to envision a way in which the Cherries’ backline can keep out Liverpool’s dangerous attack, while Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk should hold strong against the threat of Callum Wilson and Josh King.

Prediction: Liverpool 4-0 Bournemouth

