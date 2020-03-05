3 Players to pick and drop for Gameweek 29 | FPL Tips 2020

FPL Wizard

Gameweek 28 was the lowest scoring of the season with an average of just 26 points. To put that in perspective, the next lowest scoring week was gameweek eight with 36, ten points more. The sudden rescheduling of the Manchester City – Arsenal fixture means that both teams now have a double gameweek in 29 and all of my picks are doublers this week with a view of maximising gains.

FPL Wizard Utkarsh Dalmia

I was tempted to include Raheem Sterling in the picks but his recent lack of form put me off. Apart from the doublers, Wolves and Liverpool also have standout fixtures this week with Matt Doherty in particular in scintillating form. I expect Liverpool to bounce back strongly against Bournemouth after losing their first league game so Salah/Mane could be decent captain picks as well if you’re ignoring the double gameweek players in the Premier League.

3 Players to Pick

Kevin De Bruyne (MUN/ARS)

Real Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: First Leg

The highest scoring asset in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) with 178 points, De Bruyne has taken 17 shots over the last six gameweeks with only Son (18), Armstrong (19) and Salah (30) taking more amongst midfielders. His total of 20 chances created is bettered only by Maddison (21) and only Richarlison and Salah (both five) have created more ‘big chances’ than his four. Man. City have scored six goals in as many gameweeks with their total of 100 shots beaten only by Chelsea (102) and Liverpool (107).

Only Man. Utd (32), Everton (34) and Liverpool (39) landed more SoT than their 30. Their first opponents Man. Utd have conceded just five goals over the last six gameweeks, only Sheff. Utd, Man. City (both four) and Burnley (two) have conceded fewer. Only nine teams allowed more shots than their 76 and they also conceded 10 ‘big chances’.

Their second opponents Arsenal have also conceded five goals over the last six gameweeks and only ten teams allowed more shots than their 73. Only Spurs (17), Southampton, Newcastle (both 18), West Ham (19) and Villa (22) have conceded more ‘big chances’ than their 22.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (WHU/MCI)

Arsenal FC v Olympiacos FC - UEFA Europa League Round of 32: Second Leg

Sitting joint-top of the goal scoring charts with Vardy (17), Aubameyang has scored three goals in as many games since his return from suspension in gameweek 25. No forward has scored more goals over that period. He took five SoT over those matches and was afforded four ‘big chances’. Arsenal have scored 10 goals over the last six gameweeks, only Everton (12) and Liverpool (14) have been more prolific.

Advertisement

They achieved this despite taking the fewest shots (50) over that period. Their first opponents West Ham have conceded a league-worst 16 goals over the same period keeping no clean sheets. No team allowed opponents more SoT than their 38 and only Villa (22) conceded more ‘big chances (19).

Their second fixture against Man. City looks far more challenging. The defending Champions have conceded just four goals over the last six gameweeks with only Burnley (two) conceding fewer. They restricted opponents to just 10 SoT and four ‘big chances’, both league-best figures.

1 / 3 NEXT