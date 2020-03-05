Chelsea vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Can Chelsea follow their big FA Cup win with a Premier League victory over Everton?

Everton head to Stamford Bridge this weekend to take on Chelsea in a Premier League fixture that could have major ramifications in the top half of the table. Frank Lampard’s Blues are coming off a big FA Cup win over Liverpool and currently sit in 4th place, while Everton – galvanised under Carlo Ancelotti – sit in 11th place but are still only 8 points behind Chelsea.

A win for Lampard’s men could give them much-needed breathing room in the all-important Champions League spots – but a win for the Toffees could allow their fans to dream of Europe too.

Chelsea vs Everton Head-to-Head

Chelsea’s last match against Everton came in early December; it was famously the match that started the Toffees’ revival, as they broke a 3-match losing streak to defeat the Blues in their first game following the sacking of former boss Marco Silva.

Both teams have shown similar form in recent games, while the historic head-to-head record between the two slightly favours Chelsea; they’ve got 72 wins over Everton with 56 losses coming the other way, and the two have drawn on 54 occasions.

Last season however, the Toffees came out on top against the Blues, drawing 0-0 with Maurizio Sarri’s side at Stamford Bridge and defeating them 2-0 at Goodison Park.

Chelsea form guide: L-W-L-D-W

Everton form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Chelsea vs Everton team news

Chelsea have a number of injuries to deal with right now, although a handful of their injured players could return for this game. Mateo Kovacic will likely miss out due to an injury he picked up in Tuesday’s win over Liverpool, while Christian Pulisic remains sidelined due to an adductor injury. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Willian, Andreas Christensen, N’Golo Kante and Tammy Abraham are all doubtful too, although they may be named on the bench. Midfielder Jorginho is suspended for the match.

Injuries: Mateo Kovacic, Christian Pulisic

Doubtful: Tammy Abraham, N’Golo Kante, Andreas Christensen, Willian, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Suspended: Jorginho

Carlo Ancelotti saw Andre Gomes – who suffered a serious injury in November – return to action recently, and essentially, he’s got almost a full-strength squad to choose from, with only Seamus Coleman, Morgan Schneiderlin and Jean-Philippe Gbamin unavailable.

Injuries: Seamus Coleman, Morgan Schneiderlin, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Chelsea vs Everton Predicted XI

Chelsea predicted XI (3-4-3): Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cezar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Ross Barkley, Billy Gilmour, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud, Pedro

Everton predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordan Pickford, Djibril Sidibe, Yerry Mina, Mason Holgate, Theo Walcott, Tom Davies, Andre Gomes, Bernard, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Chelsea vs Everton Prediction

This is a very tricky match to predict given Everton’s upturn in form under Carlo Ancelotti and Chelsea’s general inconsistencies, particularly when Frank Lampard has so many niggling injuries to deal with.

The Blues looked excellent in their FA Cup win over Liverpool this week which should help their momentum, but Everton are a tough side to deal with these days and carry a major goal threat in the form of forwards Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison.

If Chelsea were to slip up here it wouldn’t be at all surprising, but it also wouldn’t be a surprise to see Ancelotti leave his former club with nothing. It’s hard to imagine both defences keeping a clean sheet in this one, and so a draw seems like the most likely result.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Everton