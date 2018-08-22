Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
3 young guns who can fire this season

Shashwat Kumar
Top 5 / Top 10
1.24K   //    22 Aug 2018, 14:38 IST

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League
Maddison getting past his man with ease

The 2018-19 season is well and truly underway and has generated enormous buzz throughout the footballing fraternity. Of all the big leagues, only the Bundesliga is yet to begin.

The usual suspects have had a good time so far with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid enjoying strong starts to their season.

The premier players have also made their mark with Messi, Mbappe and Aguero coming up with the goods for their respective clubs. While rivalries like Messi vs Ronaldo and Pogba vs De Bruyne rage on every season, there are a fair share of young guns that slip under the radar.

There haven’t been many occasions where a successful team hasn’t consisted of young talents, filled with fearlessness and exuberance. It is their go-lucky attitude combined with the battle-hardened attitude of the veterans that forms the perfect recipe for success.

Through the course of this article, we will look at players who have the potential to make a mark on the footballing circuit and endear themselves to the fans.

#1 James Maddison (Leicester City)

James Maddison was brought on board by Claude Puel from Championship side, Norwich City. He enjoyed a stellar campaign in 2017-18 and earned his big-ticket move to The Foxes. If his performances in Leicester’s opening games are any indicator, he looks cut out for the Premier League.

In 2017-18, Maddison was the only bright spot in an otherwise gloomy season for Norwich as they finished a lowly 14th. On a personal front, he scored 14 goals while providing 8 assists. However, it was his footballing intelligence and dribbling that made everyone sit up and take notice.

In Leicester’s opening game, he was able to break United’s midfield lines and create space for himself in the ‘hole’. He got on the ball and passed it around confidently. The most encouraging aspect, however, was the ease with which he dribbled past his markers.

He displayed quick feet to wriggle out of tight areas and portrayed enough intelligence to be in the right place at the right time.

Though the season is only a couple of games old, he has shown the potential to be a star in the Premier League. Maddison belongs to a rare breed of footballers who prioritize creativity over calculation. If he can keep improving his skill-set and perform consistently, he can find himself in The Three Lions’ squad and make the ‘No.10’ position his own.

As the season progresses, he is a player you would not want to take your eyes off. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Atletico Madrid Football FC Bayern Munich Football Leon Goretzka Rodrigo Hernández Cascante
