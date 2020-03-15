3 young players who will play bigger roles in the Premier League next season

Foden is among several players that will play a bigger role next season.

The Premier League has always been the land of opportunity for young players and this season has been no different. The likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham have gone from playing in the Championship to becoming established Premier League players within the space of a year alongside several other young prospects that have emerged on to the scene.

Chelsea, in particular, has become the hub of young talent after Frank Lampard handed debuts to seven academy graduates this season. And this number will only increase next season as the Chelsea boss looks to build for the future. We may also see other clubs attempt to replicate what Chelsea have done by handing starting roles to hard-working young players next season.

With that being said, here are 3 young players that will play a bigger role in the Premier League next season.

#3. Curtis Jones

Jones has been impressive in both domestic cup competitions this season.

Curtis Jones has been given several opportunities to impress Jurgen Klopp this season in both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, opportunities that he has taken full advantage of. The Liverpool-born midfielder has featured in the Premier League twice this season as well as in the Carabao Cup where he scored the winning goal in the Merseyside derby. The goal itself was spectacular and deservedly won the game when Jones curled a wonder strike from outside the box past Jordan Pickford into the net.

The last time Everton won at Anfield, match winner Curtis Jones was’t even born 😱 pic.twitter.com/VgTanqbjZF — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 5, 2020

It was the perfect way to announce himself to Liverpool fans and, at the same time, secure a place on the Liverpool bench for next season, replacing the departing Adam Lallana.

#2. Phil Foden

Foden looks finally ready for a starting role at Manchester City.

With David Silva on his way out in the summer, Phil Foden will finally play a bigger role for Manchester City in the Premier League next season and may even become a regular starter. The academy graduate has once again been impressive this season, scoring 3 goals and assisting a further seven.

Advertisement

The academy graduate has been given more and more responsibility towards the back end of this season which includes starts in the Carabao Cup final and the Manchester derby. Foden's performance in the cup final, in particular, showed maturity and proved that he is ready for a starting place in the Manchester City team.

Phil Foden's Carabao Cup final by numbers vs. Aston Villa:



100% aerial duels won (2/2)

100% successful tackles (2/2)

90% pass accuracy

71 touches

5 shots

3 take-ons completed

2 crosses

1 interception

1 clearance

1 assist



Man of the Match: don't forget how talented he is. pic.twitter.com/rYlQ5cyomZ — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 1, 2020

#1. Billy Gilmour

Gilmour put in a dominant performance against Liverpool in the Fa Cup.

After bursting onto the scene in a recent FA Cup tie against Liverpool, Billy Gilmour's talent and maturity on and off the ball is palpable. And after impressing again on his Premier League debut, it is only a matter of time before the academy graduate becomes a consistent figure in Chelsea's starting lineup.

And this could see the Scottsman given more opportunities next season in a Frank Lampard side full of young talent. Gilmour may also make his international debut next season with a call up to the Scotland squad seemingly inevitable.

—Two games

—Two wins

—Two man of the match awards

—First Premier League start@billygilmourrr is having himself a WEEK 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AIq05Izp5r — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 8, 2020