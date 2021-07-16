£30 million-rated La Liga star desperate to join Manchester United this summer - Reports

Kieran Trippier is reportedly desperate to leave Atletico Madrid to join Manchester United this summer.

As per The Telegraph, Trippier is keen to return to England after spending two years in the Spanish capital. However, the Spanish Primera Liga champions will sell Trippier only for a fee of £30 million.

Trippier’s contract with Atletico Madrid will end in the summer of 2023, so the club could risk having him for at least another year.

Kieran Trippier now believes the time is right to move back to the Premier League and try to win his first honours in the English game #mulive [@Matt_Law_DT] — utdreport (@utdreport) July 14, 2021

Manchester United can afford a fee £30 million, but it depends on how they intend to use Tripper next season. The club have also been linked with a move for Raphael Varane and he will not come cheap.

Having already signed Jadon Sancho for a hefty £73 million, the Red Devils have used up a considerable chunk of their transfer budget for the summer window.

Manchester United may have to choose between signing a centre-back and a right-back

Signing a centre-back this summer is imperative for Manchester United as Harry Maguire, despite his strengths, needs a more agile and consistent defensive partner.

The need to sign someone like Varane is more compared to a right-back. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has done well for the club, and has improved in terms of his attacking forays.

Varane has just a year remaining on his contract at Real Madrid, so this is perhaps Manchester United’s best opportunity to sign the defender. Real Madrid are also looking to sign him as they don't want to lose him for free next year.

Although Trippier will offer Manchester United more attacking impetus on the right flank, the club perhaps won’t need it next season with Sancho at the helm.

A dream come true! 💭❤️

You can’t wipe this smile off my face…😁@LaLiga 🏆 @Atleti 🔴 pic.twitter.com/okILvlTjFn — Kieran Trippier (@trippier2) May 25, 2021

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer used several options on the right flank last season but none of them impressed on a consistent basis.

With Sancho and Wan-Bissaka on the right flank, Manchester United will have the right balance and will not need someone like Trippier.

Trippier will turn 31 later this year, and won’t be a long-term acquisition either. Perhaps Manchester United are better off signing a centre-back than Tripper.

