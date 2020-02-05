35 memorable Cristiano Ronaldo records to commemorate his 35th birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo turns 35 on 5th February 2020

One of the very few players to have scored goals in Europe's Top 5 football leagues in his teens, 20s and 30s, Cristiano Ronaldo is showing little signs of slowing down as he turns 35 on 5 February 2020.

The 2016 European Championships winner for Portugal, who is also the all-time record scorer for the Iberian nation, has had a stellar career, scoring 722 goals in club (623) and international football (99).

Starting his senior club career at Sporting Lisbon in 2002-03, Ronaldo moved to Manchester United in 2003-04 where he won three Premier League titles, one Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup and four other domestic titles during six seasons with the club.

Ronaldo at Sporting Lisbon

Ronaldo realised his boyhood dream by joining Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer of 2009-10 for a then world record transfer fee of €94 million. During nine trophy-laden seasons with the capital club, Ronaldo became Madrid's all-time top-scorer, winning a plethora of milestones in multiple competitions.

A 33-year-old Ronaldo, far from being done, then moved to Italian club Juventus for a record fee of €100 million - which marked the highest ever fee paid by an Italian club and the highest by any club for a player over the age of 30. The Portugal captain won the Serie A title in his first season in Italy and is presently in the midst of his most prolific scoring run in the competition, having scored in nine successive games to equal David Trezeguet's club record set in 2005.

Ronaldo in club football

As Ronaldo seeks a strong finish to the season, with the 2020 European Championships looming, let us have a look at the Portuguese maestro's 35 records in various competitions to commemorate his 35th birthday:

#1 Most Champions League titles

Ronaldo has won the Champions League title with Manchester United in 2007-08 and with Real Madrid in 2013-14, 2015-16 to 2017-18, becoming the first player in the Champions League era (1991-92 onwards) to win five titles in the competition.

#2 Most Champions League goals

The first player to score 100 goals in the Champions League competition proper (group-stage to final), Ronaldo is the all-time top-scorer in European club football's blue riband club competition. The 35-year-old striker has scored 15 goals for Manchester United, 105 for Real Madrid, and eight for his present club Juventus.

#3 Most Champions League appearances by an outfield player

With 168 appearances, Ronaldo is only nine games shy of breaking former Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas' record of most appearances in the Champions League.

However, Ronaldo holds the record for most appearances by an outfield player in the competition. The Portugal captain has played 52 Champions League games for Manchester United, 101 for Real Madrid, and 15 for Juventus.

#4 Most Champions League match wins

Ronaldo became the first player to win 100 games in the Champions League when he featured for Juventus in a 1-0 home win over Valencia in the 2018-19 group-stage.

Even though the competition's record scorer did not find the back of the net, Ronaldo celebrated the occasion by providing to Mario Mandzukic who scored the only goal of the game.

#5 First player to score 100 Champions League goals for a club

By scoring against Paris St. Germain in Real Madrid's Round of 16 Champions League clash in the 2017-18 season, Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 goals in the competition for a single club.

100 - Cristiano Ronaldo is the first player in #UCL history to score 100 goals for the same club. Love. pic.twitter.com/LgpeBVYSTV — OptaJose (@OptaJose) February 14, 2018

Ronaldo's tally of 105 Champions League goals for the Spanish capital club is only dwarfed by Lionel Messi's 114 goals in the competition for Barcelona.

