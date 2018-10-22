×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

4 Barcelona players who have improved their game under Ernesto Valverde

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
459   //    22 Oct 2018, 10:35 IST

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde
Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde

After a convincing start to the season, Barcelona have failed to keep up with the consistency, failing to impress in league games.

The Catalans have suffered to display efficiency in domestic games, whereas they have been on a different level altogether when it comes to playing in the Champions League.

Well, Barcelona's squad finally looks vivacious, as they have got quality players in abundance. Rotating the squad has become easier for the boss, though he still refrains from resting his key players.

Barcelona displayed an undefeated run in the league last term, in the very first year with Ernesto Valverde. There are a handful of players who have improved their game tremendously under their new gaffer Ernesto Valverde, so let's get straight into discussing more about them.

#4 Nelson Semedo

Barcelona speedster Nelson Semedo
Barcelona speedster Nelson Semedo

The departure of Dani Alves to Juventus sent shockwaves across the world, as he was one of the most important and successful players for the Catalans. He has been a huge part in Barcelona's success in recent years and shares a very charming relationship with Leo Messi.

As a matter of fact, Dani Alves is the second highest assist-provider to Messi, with Suarez lately surpassing the Brazilian.

Questions were asked on who will be the perfect replacement for Dani. Sergi Roberto looked comfortable playing as a right back but his intent to play as a midfielder was crystal clear.

Personally, for me, Nelson Semedo was the signing of the summer for Barcelona. Barcelona's fullbacks are probably the fastest across Europe, as the likes of Jordi Alba and Semedo are clearly on an elite-level when it comes to sprinting down the wings.

Nelson has shown confidence in his skills, and deservingly so, he has been starting ahead of Sergi Roberto for a few games now.

Valverde, after benching him for almost every game last season, has commenced giving him the starts he deserved. The Spanish boss has shown trust in his new signing, and Nelson has certainly not disappointed.

He is the one for the future, undoubtedly, and the heir to Dani Alves.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Barcelona Football Ivan Rakitic Philippe Coutinho Ernesto Valverde
Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
3 players who could fill Andres Iniesta's boots at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why FC Barcelona will win the UEFA Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 Things FC Barcelona must do in order to get back to...
RELATED STORY
What FC Barcelona must do to win the UEFA Champions League
RELATED STORY
Philippe Coutinho might just prove to be a £150m bargain...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 4-0 PSV Eindhoven: 5 Talking Points, Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 things Barcelona should do to improve their chances of...
RELATED STORY
3 Formations Barcelona can use in Messi's absence for El...
RELATED STORY
Barcelona vs PSV Eindhoven: Match preview
RELATED STORY
Are Barcelona finally ready to become Europe’s best again?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 3
Tomorrow YOU VAL 10:25 PM Young Boys vs Valencia
Tomorrow AEK BAY 10:25 PM AEK Athens vs Bayern München
24 Oct HOF OLY 12:30 AM Hoffenheim vs Olympique Lyonnais
24 Oct SHA MAN 12:30 AM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Manchester City
24 Oct ROM CSK 12:30 AM Roma vs CSKA Moskva
24 Oct REA VIK 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Viktoria Plzeň
24 Oct MAN JUV 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Juventus
24 Oct AJA BEN 12:30 AM Ajax vs Benfica
24 Oct CLU MON 10:25 PM Brugge vs Monaco
24 Oct PSV TOT 10:25 PM PSV vs Tottenham
25 Oct BOR ATL 12:30 AM Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético Madrid
25 Oct BAR INT 12:30 AM Barcelona vs Internazionale
25 Oct PSG NAP 12:30 AM PSG vs Napoli
25 Oct LIV CRV 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Crvena Zvezda
25 Oct LOK POR 12:30 AM Lokomotiv Moskva vs Porto
25 Oct GAL SCH 12:30 AM Galatasaray vs Schalke 04
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us