4 Barcelona players who have improved their game under Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde

After a convincing start to the season, Barcelona have failed to keep up with the consistency, failing to impress in league games.

The Catalans have suffered to display efficiency in domestic games, whereas they have been on a different level altogether when it comes to playing in the Champions League.

Well, Barcelona's squad finally looks vivacious, as they have got quality players in abundance. Rotating the squad has become easier for the boss, though he still refrains from resting his key players.

Barcelona displayed an undefeated run in the league last term, in the very first year with Ernesto Valverde. There are a handful of players who have improved their game tremendously under their new gaffer Ernesto Valverde, so let's get straight into discussing more about them.

#4 Nelson Semedo

Barcelona speedster Nelson Semedo

The departure of Dani Alves to Juventus sent shockwaves across the world, as he was one of the most important and successful players for the Catalans. He has been a huge part in Barcelona's success in recent years and shares a very charming relationship with Leo Messi.

As a matter of fact, Dani Alves is the second highest assist-provider to Messi, with Suarez lately surpassing the Brazilian.

Questions were asked on who will be the perfect replacement for Dani. Sergi Roberto looked comfortable playing as a right back but his intent to play as a midfielder was crystal clear.

Personally, for me, Nelson Semedo was the signing of the summer for Barcelona. Barcelona's fullbacks are probably the fastest across Europe, as the likes of Jordi Alba and Semedo are clearly on an elite-level when it comes to sprinting down the wings.

Nelson has shown confidence in his skills, and deservingly so, he has been starting ahead of Sergi Roberto for a few games now.

Valverde, after benching him for almost every game last season, has commenced giving him the starts he deserved. The Spanish boss has shown trust in his new signing, and Nelson has certainly not disappointed.

He is the one for the future, undoubtedly, and the heir to Dani Alves.

