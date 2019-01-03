4 bargain centre backs Arsenal need to target

Unai Emery needs to buy a new centre back in the January transfer window

The January transfer window is now officially open and every club will be looking to strengthen their team in whatever way they can. One such Premier League team that desperately needs reinforcements is Arsenal, particularly in their back line. Despite the arrival of Unai Emery, the Gunners' defensive capabilities have not improved at all.

They have already conceded 36 goals in all competitions so far this season. While Sokratis' arrival has added some steel, injuries to Rob Holding, and Shkodran Mustafi and Laurent Koscielny's inconsistency, have made Arsenal even more desperate for a central defender. Things have gotten so bad for Arsenal this season that they have had to play the likes of Stephen Lichtsteiner and Granit Xhaka at centre back.

To make matters worse, the Gunners do not have a huge budget over this January transfer window. This means they will not be able to attract a top quality centre back and will have to dip into the loan market for a new centre back. While that might be their most likely route, Emery can target a few bargain center backs who can really be the leader Arsenal lack right now.

Here is a look at 4 bargain CB's Unai Emery should target over this January transfer window:

#1 Malang Sarr (OGC Nice)

Malang Sarr of Nice

Current market value: €17,000,000

A product of the OGC Nice youth system, Malang Sarr worked his way up the Ligue 1 team before breaking into the first team in the 2016/17 season where he helped them finish third. Since then he has gone on to become an important part of the Nice team making a total of 79 appearances. The Frenchman is still only just 19 years old and is still a very raw talent and a club like Arsenal will definitely help him develop into a top player.

Sarr is a very physical defender and is not scared of making a tackle or two. His passing capabilities are also exceptional having an 88.5% pass success rate this season. At just €17,000,000, Arsenal should definitely target him before his stock rises.

