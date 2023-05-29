4 best Newcastle United players from the just concluded 2022-23 campaign 

There's no doubt that Newcastle United is currently one of the most transformed teams in Europe as their display in the 2022-23 campaign was remarkable.

The Magpies registered 71 points from 38 league games. They secured qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League competition for the first time in 20 years.

While the club's recent improvements could be attributed to Eddie Howe's masterclass, there are some players in the squad that were outstanding.

This article will rank the best four Newcastle United players in the just concluded 2022-23 campaign. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Fabian Schar

Southampton v NUFC - Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg

Arguably one of the most transformed defenders in the Premier League, Schar is sensible and his defensive intuition was remarkable. His presence in defense was significant throughout the campaign.

Schar registered four goal contributions (1G, 3A) in 41 appearances across competitions. He also helped secure 12 clean sheets under his belt in 36 Premier League appearances.

In defense, he registered 137 clearances, won 112 aerial battles and made 52 interceptions in the Premier League. Lastly, his ability to organize the defense was remarkable and given his immense defensive presence, he can be referred to as one of the players that impressed the most.

#3 Nick Pope

NUFC v Southampton FC - Premier League

After his £10 million move from Burnley to Newcastle United last summer, Pope can be referred to as one of the best Premier League signings in the 2022-23 season. The Englishman was decent in goal and his goalkeeping mastery was terrific as well. Similarly, Pope conceded 33 goals and registered 18 clean sheets in 42 appearances.

Pope also kept the second-joint highest number of clean sheets in the Premier League (14) and given his outstanding goalkeeping performance, he deserves to be on the list.

#2 Kieran Trippier

NUFC v Leicester City - Premier League

Kieran Trippier took a risk when he joined Newcastle United from Atletico Madrid for £12 million last summer. However, it can be stated that his risk paid off.

Trippier has been one of the players behind Newcastle United's resurgence in the just concluded 2022-23 Premier League campaign as he registered 11 goal contributions (1G, 10A) in 46 appearances. Similarly, his presence in defense and creativity in attack was remarkable for the Magpies.

Given his terrific performance both in attack and defense, he deserves to be commended.

#1 Callum Wilson

Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Callum Wilson was sensational in attack and it can be stated that his finishing prowess was remarkable as he was firing on all cylinders in attack. The Englishman netted 18 goals and registered five assists in 36 appearances across all competitions for the Magpies. He was Newcastle United's top-scorer in the Premier League 2022-23 campaign.

Despite playing for a club that was outside the traditional top six teams in the league, he proved himself in attack. Hence, he can be considered as the best player in Eddie Howe's squad.

