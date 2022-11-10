German players in the footballing world are well-known to be technically strong and their vision with the ball at their feet is always outstanding.

Germany is widely regarded as one of the most significant powerhouses in the international football community. They have produced some elite footballers who have written their names in gold like Philipp Lahm, Gerd Muller and Oliver Kahn.

The German national team has won the World Cup trophy four times and they have an array of talented players in every footballing position.

The ongoing 2022-23 campaign is no different as we have witnessed several exceptional displays from numerous German players.

On that note, let's take a look at the four best-performing German players so far this season.

#4 Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Ter Stegen is arguably one of the best-performing German players and his presence in goal has been significant for Barcelona this season.

The 30-year-old has so far kept 11 clean sheets in 14 league appearances so far. Furthermore, he is the goalkeeper with the highest number of clean sheets registered in La Liga this season, four more than his closest rivalry Gerónimo Rulli who has seven clean sheets under his belt.

Ter Stegen's performances during the group stage of the UEFA Champions League were unconvincing but he remains crucial for Germany in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

#3 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

The German winger has been brilliant on the flank and his presence in attack has proven to be significant for Bayern Munich.

Gnabry has netted seven goals and has registered four assists in 14 Bundesliga appearances so far. Similarly, he scored one goal and registered three assists in five appearances during the group stage of the Champions League competition.

The 27-year-old impressive performances this season have put him in strong contention to feature for Germany in the forthcoming World Cup and he remains a crucial player for Bayern Munich in attack.

#2 Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen)

The 29-year-old striker has been one of the best-performing German players in Europe this season and his vision in the final third of the pitch has been significant for Werder Bremen.

Fullkurg has netted 10 goals and has registered two assists in 13 league appearances this season. Furthermore, he's the second-highest top-scorer in the Bundesliga so far this season.

Fullkurg's impressive scoring consistency put him in strong contention to be included in Germany's squad for the Qatar World Cup competition and it will be interesting to see if Hansi Flick picks him.

#1 Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

The teenager has arguably been the best-performing German player in Europe this season and his presence in attack has been fruitful for Bayern Munich.

Musiala has netted nine goals and has registered five assists in 13 league appearances so far. Similarly, he registered two goal involvements in five appearances during the group stage of the Champions League competition.

The 19-year-old is one of Germany's most crucial players in attack at the forthcoming World Cup and it will be interesting to see if he will be able to help his nation in winning the trophy.

