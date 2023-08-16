4 best players from gameweek one of the Premier League

Matchday one of the English Premier League did not fail to live up to expectations as fans across the globe were fully entertained by action from arguably the best football league in the world.

Manchester City kicked off the new campaign on August 11 with a 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Burnley at Turf Moor. Arsenal also began their season on a winning note with a slim 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest, the team who ended their title hopes last term.

The biggest fixture of week one was the heavyweight clash at Stamford Bridge which saw Chelsea and Liverpool share the spoils for the umpteenth time with a 1-1 draw. Also, Newcastle United secured an emphatic 5-1 victory over Aston Villa, while Manchester United earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Overall, it was a breathtaking round of Premier League football. This article will rank the four best players from the first week of action in the English top flight.

#4 Harvey Barnes

Harvey Branes came off the bench to get a goal and an assist

The former Leicester City winger who joined the Magpies this summer for a reported £38 million gave a terrific performance on his Newcastle debut. Harvey Barnes came off the bench to wrap up a scintillating victory for his club against Aston Villa.

The 25-year-old was introduced into the match in the 68th minute, and it took him nine minutes to record his first goal involvement for Newcastle United. He provided the assist for his side's fourth goal of the game scored by Callum Wilson. Later, he put the icing on the cake himself in stoppage time to seal a resounding victory for Eddie Howe's team.

After such an impressive performance off the bench, Barnes will fancy his chances of breaking into the starting XI in subsequent games.

#3 Rodri

Rodri had a stellar performance against Burnley

Spanish midfielder Rodri was the man who sealed Manchester City's historic treble last term, scoring the lone goal in the Champions League final victory over Inter Milan. The Spaniard played a key role in City's success last season. He produced multiple moments of brilliance in the final third racking up four goals and seven assists in 56 games across competitions, a healthy goal contribution tally for a defensive midfielder.

Apparently, It seems Rodri has honed his proficiency in the final third as he registered a goal and an assist in his side's 3-0 victory over Vincent Kompany's Burnley. Rodri created the assist for the first goal of the 2023-24 Premier League season scored by Erling Haaland.

The Sky Blues' midfielder then added his name to the scoresheet with a close-range strike inside the opposition box in the 75th minute. He wrapped up the game as Manchester City kicked off their title defense in style.

#2 Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak could be a dark-horse for the Premier League Golden Boot

Alexander Isak looks to be the point man for Newcastle this season as they look to stamp their authority in the league. They also would want to prove that last season's fourth-place finish, was not a fluke.

The Sweden international scored a goal in each half as the Tyneside club hammered Unai Emery's Aston Villa 5-1 at St. James' Park on Saturday (August 12).

Last season, despite suffering a hamstring injury that saw him miss 11 consecutive league games, the 23-year-old still registered 10 goals and two assists in 22 Premier League appearances.

Barring injuries and fitness issues, Isak could be one of the dark horses for the Premier League Golden Boot this season.

#1 Erling Haaland

Burnley FC v Manchester City - Premier League

The Norwegian goal machine was one of the most impressive players from the opening weekend of the Premier League. Erling Haaland proved the claim of him being the best goalscorer in Europe currently by kickstarting the race for the 2023-24 Premier League and European Golden Boot.

Haaland scored the first goal of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign just four minutes into the game at Turf Moor, connecting instantaneously to a Rodri header from the back post. He then doubled his side's lead nine minutes before halftime with a ferocious no-look strike in the 18-yard box.

In the previous season, he netted 36 goals in 35 league games, shattering multiple goalscoring records in the process. Haaland is proving that his heroics in the last campaign was not a flash in the pan.