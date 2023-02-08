Despite Manchester United's excellent form in recent weeks, the Red Devils are clearly in need of a top striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo if they are to compete for the highest honors in English and European football.

Wout Weghorst was recently signed on a short-term loan from Burnley as a stop-gap measure to address their shortcomings. While the Dutch striker has made a decent start to life at Old Trafford, the position still lacks depth and the club will likely continue their search for a world-class No. 9 option in the summer transfer window.

In this article, let's take a look at four big-money strikers that Manchester United could sign in the forthcoming summer transfer window.

4 big-money strikers Manchester United could sign in the summer transfer window

#4 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Fulham FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Harry Kane is currently one of the best strikers across Europe and his goalscoring proficiency hasn't waned despite Tottenham Hotspur's lackluster season.

Kane netted his 267th goal for the club in Spurs' 1-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, making him the north London side's all-time top goalscorer. The goal was also his 200th in the Premier League, making him only the third player - after Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney - to achieve the feat.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Paul Merson says Manchester United should try to sign Harry Kane as soon as possible if they want to have any chance of winning the Premier League 🤔 Paul Merson says Manchester United should try to sign Harry Kane as soon as possible if they want to have any chance of winning the Premier League 🤔🏆 https://t.co/BdIr34Hrrh

The unique thing about Kane is his vision and versatility as he can also drop deep into the midfield and help facilitate attacks. The Englishman has netted 19 goals and registered three assists in 30 appearances this season.

If Manchester United's hierarchy can secure his signing, he will definitely improve the team's scoring ratio as he has proven to be a formidable and consistent goalscorer for several years.

#3 Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Juventus v Salernitana - Serie A 2022-23 campaign

When you talk about quick and prolific strikers, one of the names that comes to mind is Juventus ace Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian international's attacking proficiency is immense and he has been a big part of Massimiliano Allegri's side this campaign.

Despite Juventus' troubles on and off the pitch this season, Vlahovic has netted nine goals and registered three assists in 18 appearances for the Bianconeri this season.

The docking of 15 points in Serie A will make it difficult for the Old Lady to qualify for European competitions next season. Hence, Vlahovic might be considering his options and Manchester United could be one of his potential destinations.

#2 Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Sporting CP v Eintracht Frankfurt: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Randal Kolo Muani almost became an overnight sensation following his heroics for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 24-year-old notched a goal and an assist in Les Bleus' run to the final.

The Frenchman is energetic in attack and his versatility in the final third sets him apart. Muani has netted 14 goals and registered 14 assists in 28 appearances for Frankfurt this season.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



The forward is keen on moving if Eintracht Frankfurt fails to secure a Champions League spot.



#EintrachtFrankfurt #RandalKoloMuani #ManchesterUnited According to reports, FC Bayern and Manchester United are looking to sign French forward Randal Kolo Muani for €100m (£89m).The forward is keen on moving if Eintracht Frankfurt fails to secure a Champions League spot. According to reports, FC Bayern and Manchester United are looking to sign French forward Randal Kolo Muani for €100m (£89m).The forward is keen on moving if Eintracht Frankfurt fails to secure a Champions League spot.#EintrachtFrankfurt #RandalKoloMuani #ManchesterUnited https://t.co/53gGpFiG3O

His ability to combine with several attackers and his scoring proficiency will be a major asset for Manchester United. The Red Devils will definitely have to table a significant bid if they intend to secure his signature.

#1 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v Empoli FC - Serie A 2022-23 campaign

Victor Osimhen is currently one of the most in-form strikers in the world. The Nigerian’s finishing proficiency with both feet and his aerial threat make him one of the most dangerous strikers in football.

The Napoli striker has scored 17 goals and registered four assists in 21 appearances this season, helping Napoli establish a 13-point lead at the top of the Serie A table.

His form this season has put him on the radar of a number of top European clubs, including Manchester United.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United would be willing to spend €120M to secure the services of Victor Osimhen this summer!



(Source: Gazzetta dello Sport) Manchester United would be willing to spend €120M to secure the services of Victor Osimhen this summer!(Source: Gazzetta dello Sport) 🚨 Manchester United would be willing to spend €120M to secure the services of Victor Osimhen this summer! (Source: Gazzetta dello Sport) https://t.co/xrxSBmjqxS

Napoli's hierarchy will definitely not part with their prized asset unless they receive a tempting offer.

Poll : 0 votes