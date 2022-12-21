4 big-name Premier League players who did not play a single minute at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Premier League had the highest player participation at the just-concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. A total of 133 players who ply their trade in the English top-flight were in Qatar for the Mundial.

However, only 120 players from the Premier League made an appearance in matches during the tournament. Some big-name players like Julian Alvarez (Argentina), Bukayo Saka (England), Harry Kane (England), and Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) had great performances at the tournament.

There were some players though who didn't even get a single minute of action in Qatar. Below, we take a look at four big-name Premier League stars who failed to make an appearance at the just-concluded World Cup.

#4 Conor Gallagher

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Conor Gallagher was a surprise inclusion in the Three Lions squad for the World Cup. The Chelsea midfielder, who spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Crystal Palace, was drafted into the first-team by former coach Thomas Tuchel. Gallagher took this opportunity with both hands, delivering some beautiful performances for the Blues which earned him a spot in Qatar.

However, the 22-year-old was an unused substitute in all of England's five games at the tournament. He was Gareth Southgate's fourth option in central midfield, behind Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, and Jordan Henderson. He remained the only Chelsea player at the World Cup who didn't get to feature in the competition.

#3 Tyrell Malacia

Wales v Netherlands: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4

Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia completed a €15m transfer from Feyenoord to Premier League giants Manchester United last summer. He began the season as Erik ten Hag's first-choice left-back in the league, but was relegated to the bench once Luke Shaw picked up form.

The 23-year-old was then handed a World Cup call-up by Louis van Gaal on the back of his club performances, especially in the Europa League where he was a regular.

Unfortunately, for Malacia, he didn't get to make his World Cup debut until the Netherlands were eliminated by Argentina in the quarter-finals on penalties.

srxmufc @srxmufc Tyrell Malacia



Malacia did not feature for the Netherlands at this world cup. Tyrell is still young and I’ve been happy with him so far, he will learn and improve for sure. These experiences will give him motivation and he will get plenty of opportunities in the next few months. Tyrell MalaciaMalacia did not feature for the Netherlands at this world cup. Tyrell is still young and I’ve been happy with him so far, he will learn and improve for sure. These experiences will give him motivation and he will get plenty of opportunities in the next few months. https://t.co/iNmbN2L3cl

England Training Session - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

After being a key part of Arsenal's incredible start to the Premier League season, Ben White was one of the Three Lions stars set to make his mark at the World Cup.

Though not one of Southgate's first-choices at the heart of defense, the possibility of getting minutes off the bench seemed viable for the 25-year-old centre-back.

However, his World Cup journey came to an end just after the group stage. White did not feature in any of the Three Lions' group stage encounters. He left the England training base and returned home for "personal reasons" which are yet to be disclosed.

England Training Session and Press Conference - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Leicester City's James Maddison was one of the most high-profile Premier League stars who did not taste action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK After all that, James Maddison didn't play a single minute at the 2022 World Cup After all that, James Maddison didn't play a single minute at the 2022 World Cup 👀 https://t.co/FYZPUu7x1m

The 26-year-old playmaker was initially a doubt for the tournament after suffering a knee injury in Leicester's last fixture before the season break. However, he was not removed from the England squad for the tournament, with hopes that he would recover as the tournament progressed.

Maddison missed England's first two group stage matches against Iran and the United States of America. He however made the bench in their last group stage fixture against Wales, but wasn't called upon.

He was also an unused substitute in the Round of 16 and quarter-final clashes against Senegal and France respectively.

Poll : 0 votes