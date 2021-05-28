4 biggest stars left out of Argentina's squad

Argentina recently announced the squad for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers. A few big names are missing from the list and with the Copa America set to begin in June, there is a possibility that these players are not going to make the cut.

Argentina play Chile on the 3rd of June and they will face off against Colombia on the 8th. It is evident that they are two very high-profile matchups and one would expect La Albiceleste to name their strongest squads for the fixtures.

With Copa America set to start on the 14th of June, it is being widely suggested that Argentina's squad selection for the 47th edition of the tournament will be based on the two upcoming games. Therefore, the players who have been left out of the squad are quite justified in feeling aggrieved.

The Argentina squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Marcos Acuña, Sergio Agüero, Lucas Alario, Emi Buendía, Ángel Correa, Joaquín Correa, Rodrigo de Paul, Ángel di María, Nicolás Domínguez, Juan Foyth, Alejandro Gómez, Nicolás González, Giovanni lo Celso, Agustín Marchesín, Emiliano Martínez, Lautaro Martínez, Lisandro Martínez, Lucas Martínez Quarta, Lionel Messi, Nahuel Molina, Juan Musso, Guido Rodríguez, Cristian Romero, Lucas Ocampos, Nicolás Otamendi, Exequiel Palacios, José Luis Palomino, Leandro Paredes, Germán Pezzella and Nicolás Tagliafico.

Without further ado, let's take a look at four of the biggest stars left out of Argentina's squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

#4 Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Young Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is one of the big names that has been left out of the squad. He has only made two appearances for the national side but has impressed for the Seagulls this season.

The 22-year-old who can play in a number of positions across midfield, is a dead-ball specialist and is neat in possession. He loves testing the keeper from range and adds a lot of flair to the final third with his slick dribbling, passing and movement.

He had an impressive loan spell at Boca Juniors in 2019 and would have been hoping to get a call-up to the national side for the Copa America and the Olympics. But those hopes have taken a big hit now that he has been left out of the squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Chile and Colombia.

However, he has been called up to the Argentina u-23 side that will play two friendlies against Denmark and Saudi Arabia in June.

