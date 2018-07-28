4 Bold Predictions For The 2018/19 season in European Football

Cristiano Ronaldo with the Juventus jersey

An exciting 2018/19 season is coming in European football. With many changes in big teams, led by Cristiano Ronaldo's move from Real Madrid to Juventus, the upcoming campaign promises a lot of excitement and significant moments in the world's most prominent leagues.

The UEFA Champions League 2018/19 is the primary task for every big club in Europe, especially for the winners of the last three editions, Real Madrid, who will enter the competition with the objective of forgetting the Cristiano Ronaldo's days.

Other clubs who expect to be at their best come UCL time are Spanish champions Barcelona, Premier League title-holders Manchester City, the French champions Paris Saint-Germain. Juventus will be in the spotlight for Ronaldo's move to Italy since the Italian squad last won the European Cup 22 years ago, and the Portuguese megastar won it four times in the last five seasons with Real Madrid.

It is time to take a look into bold (and early) predictions for the 2018/19 season in the most exciting football tournaments in the world.

#4 Liverpool break through in the English Premier League

English Premier League

Liverpool won't walk alone in 2018/19. After its heartbreak at Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League, it would be fit for the Jurgen Klopp-led squad to break its curse in the English Premier League, a tournament Liverpool has not won since its inception in 1992.

Liverpool had the best trio of strikers during the past season, with Mohamed Salah (44), Sadio Mané (20), and Roberto Firmino (27) accounting for 91 goals in the campaign. With the three players still in the squad, the Reds maintain the hope of reaching the top spot in the domestic competition.

In the 2017/18 season in the EPL, Liverpool was fourth in points but was the second team with the least losses (5) behind Manchester City's two defeats. The problem for the Reds in the EPL was essentially the draws. Liverpool was tied for the most draws in the top 14 with 12.

Winning its first EPL title and the first domestic league since 1990 would make up for every Liverpool fan who suffer the hard luck in the past UCL final and the many years failing to win the domestic league championship.

