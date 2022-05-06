4 Chelsea players who have scored double-digit goals this season 

Chelsea have been free-flowing in front of the goal this season, with a couple of first-team players registering double-digit goals for the Blues.

Despite their defensive weaknesses this season, Thomas Tuchel's side haven't looked less confident in attack, scoring 114 goals so far.

The London side have also been able to share their goals across almost every department in the team, as almost all the outfield players have been on target this season.

The only Chelsea first-team players who are yet to grab a single goal across all competitions this season are Ross Barkley, Malang Sarr, and Kenedy.

While the rest have been free scoring, a couple of first-team stars have also registered double-digit goals this season.

This article will thus be taking a look at four Chelsea players who have scored double digit goals across all competitions.

#1 Romelu Lukaku

Lukaku has scored double-digit goals for the Blues this season

He may not have had a stunning season with the Blues since joining from Inter Milan last summer. But the club's record signing, Romelu Lukaku, has so far registered double-digit goals for the European Champions.

The Belgian had the perfect start to life at Stamford Bridge after scoring on his return to West London with a goal against arch-rivals Arsenal.

He followed his impressive start to the campaign with goals against the likes of Aston Villa and Zenit in the Champions League.

However, the goals began to dry up for the Belgian forward as he hasn't been very prolific in attack for Tuchel's team of late. But, despite his recent shortcomings in front of goal, Lukaku is currently among Chelsea's highest goal scorers this season.

He has so far scored 10 goals in 38 games for the Blues, with five of those coming in the Premier League, three in the FA Cup, and two in the Champions League.

#2 Timo Werner

Werner has scored 11 goals for the Blues this season

The German striker is another player who has so far been able to hit the double-digit goal mark for Chelsea this season.

Timo Werner has struggled for game time this season as he currently has lesser minutes for the Blues compared with last season. This season, his combined total stands at 2,643 minutes.

However, the Chelsea striker has been able to find the back of the net for the Blues a few times. He currently has double-digit goals just like he did last season.

Werner has been able to score a combined total of 11 goals this season, with the majority of them coming in cup competitions this campaign for the London side.

He has four goals each in both the Champions League and the Premier League, two goals in the FA Cup, and one in the Carabao Cup.

#3 Kai Havertz

Havertz has scored 12 goals for Chelsea this season

Despite having a slow start to the current football campaign, the German forward has been able to revive his goal-scoring touch for the Blues. Havertz is currently among Chelsea's highest goal scorers this season and has been able to score a couple of crucial goals.

He scored the crucial spot kick that handed the European Champions their first ever FIFA Club World Cup trophy in February.

So far this season, he has a combined total of 12 goals in all competitions, making him one of the few Chelsea stars to hit the double-digit goal mark.

#4 Mason Mount

Mount has the most goal contribution for the London side this season

The young Chelsea star has been in terrific form in front of goal for the Blues this season. Mason Mount has been able to hit the double-digit goal mark with the London club for the very first time.

He is currently level on goals with teammate Havertz this campaign with 12 strikes, but has a superior assist return for the London club.

LDN @LDNFootbalI



Mason Mount’s Premier League season for Chelsea so far… Most goals. Most assists. Most shots. Most chances created. Most touches in opposition box.Mason Mount’s Premier League season for Chelsea so far… Most goals. Most assists. Most shots. Most chances created. Most touches in opposition box.Mason Mount’s Premier League season for Chelsea so far… 👏 https://t.co/Akm8637O6a

Mount has scored the most goals for any Blues player in the Premier League this season with 10. He has also scored one goal each in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat