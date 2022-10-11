4 clubs that could sign Kylian Mbappe in January apart from Real Madrid

According to BR Football, Kylian Mbappe has asked for a shocking move away from French giants Paris Saint-Germain. It was also speculated that a January transfer could be on the cards.

The French forward snubbed a dream move to Real Madrid this summer to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

However, going by recent speculations, Mbappe could cut short his stay in France, with a couple of clubs most certainly going to be keen on his signature.

Paris Saint-Germain are said to be open to letting the player leave for any club in January apart from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Without further ado, this article will take a look at four possible destinations for the highly rated winger this January.

#4 Manchester United

Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Premier League giants Manchester United are among the few European sides who could possibly have the financial muscle to secure a deal for Mbappe.

Under the ownership of the Glazers family, the Red Devils have broken the bank severally to land top transfer targets. Notable examples are the likes of Paul Pogba (£89 million) and Antony (£81.3 million).

A January transfer move for the PSG winger would once again re-establish Manchester United's position as one of Europe's most dominant teams.

The Frenchman could also be a long-term replacement for Portuguese veteran Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract expires next summer. He could also inherit the famous number seven shirt from his icon.

#3 Bayern Munich

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

The Bundesliga giants are arguably one of the biggest clubs in world football and currently have the pull to lure Mbappe in January.

Bayern Munich are not really known for splashing out world record fees on a consistent basis, but have done so when necessary.

Notable examples include the likes of Lucas Hernández from Atletico Madrid (€80 million) and Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus (€67 million).

A possible January transfer by Bayern Munich for Mbappe could help replace Robert Lewandowski, who departed the club for Barcelona this summer.

#2 Liverpool

Liverpool are a top European club

Another top club with the pedigree to lure the PSG winger in January is English giants Liverpool, who are currently one of Europe's biggest teams.

On paper, the Reds need the highly rated winger the most, as he could help boost their chances of finishing the 2022-23 football campaign strongly.

Liverpool haven't really been at their best this season and are currently 10th on the log table after nine games played.

The departure of Sadio Mane has also affected Liverpool in attack and Mbappe could be an almost like-for-like replacement for the Senegalese player.

#1 Chelsea

Chelsea could be a possible destination for Mbappe in January

Another club who could possibly be on the lookout for the former AS Monaco winger should he eventually become available in January is Chelsea.

New owner Todd Boehly is currently keen on making the Blues a more dominant side in Europe. The American billionaire wouldn't be scared to spend huge on the French winger.

Chelsea have spent the most money by a club side in Europe this summer, with their total spending equaling around £253 million.

The Chelsea project could also be interesting for Mbappe, who could be handed a long-term key role in the team as one of their main stars.

