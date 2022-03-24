4 clubs who should target Edinson Cavani when he leaves Manchester United

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani is out of contract at the end of the season and is expected to leave this summer. The Uruguayan is yet to decide on his future and as of now, it looks like he'll be leaving as a free agent.

The 35-year-old has a lot of experience under his belt and will attract a good number of suitors despite his age. It will be interesting to see which option he would prefer if he is to leave Manchester United.

Manchester United wouldn't mind Cavani's exit

It arguably felt wrong to see both Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo fighting for their spot in United's starting XI this season given their respective achievements. From Manchester United's point of view, investing in two aging strikers was going to backfire sooner or later.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker has struggled with game-time in the 2021-22 season. He has made 17 appearances in all competitions, starting just seven of them. Hence, he is not wrong in pursuing a move away from Old Trafford.

It will be interesting to see which club suits him best. Here, we take a look at the teams who might opt to sign the Uruguayan next summer if he decides to leave Manchester United.

#4 Botafogo

Keisuke Honda Of Botafogo Is Officially Presented To Fans

Coming from a South American nation, Cavani has always been a favorite among Latin American clubs. Even at this age, the Uruguayan is in popular demand with some of the fine Brazilian clubs.

One of those clubs in Botafogo. With Cavani being a free agent, it does lessen the stress of the transfer fee. According to Goal.com, Botafogo have shown interest in his services but are yet to make an offer.

Players Sayings @PlayersSayings



"Edinson Cavani to FC Barcelona? Barcelona is in a financial crisis. We currently have more money than Barca." John Textor (Botafogo CEO):🗣"Edinson Cavani to FC Barcelona? Barcelona is in a financial crisis. We currently have more money than Barca." #FCB John Textor (Botafogo CEO):🗣 "Edinson Cavani to FC Barcelona? Barcelona is in a financial crisis. We currently have more money than Barca." #FCB https://t.co/Aaqwq3Ah6g

The player's representatives have had discussions with the Brazilian side but things are yet to take pace. With the Uruguayan not writing off a move to South America, Botafogo might be successful in their approach to signing him.

#3 Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors v Newell's Old Boys - Copa Diego Maradona 2020

According to Marca, Cavani was strongly linked with a move to Barcelona in the January transfer window. But the Catalan club went ahead and signed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, which turned out to be a great signing for them.

Boca Juniors have always shown great interest in signing Cavani but have been beaten by European clubs. This time around, with lesser competition, the Argentine club does have a good chance of being successful.

mufcmpb @mufcMPB Jorge Bermudez [a member of Boca Juniors’ football council] on Edinson Cavani: “There is the Bombonera, people come and Boca is waiting for him. Hopefully one day Boca can can have that taste.” #MUFC @TyCSports via @Sport_Witness Jorge Bermudez [a member of Boca Juniors’ football council] on Edinson Cavani: “There is the Bombonera, people come and Boca is waiting for him. Hopefully one day Boca can can have that taste.” #MUFC [@TyCSports via @Sport_Witness]

According to Goal.com, the Uruguayan striker is excited about the prospect of playing for the club for whom Diego Maradona played. If that is to be true, Boca Juniors won't need a great amount of effort to sign the Manchester United striker.

#2 Inter Milan

FC Internazionale v US Salernitana - Serie A

Inter Milan have emerged as one of the clubs to be after Cavani's signature in the last few days, via Daily Mail. The Serie A giants are currently strongly challenging for the league title this season. They sit in third position, six points behind leaders AC Milan, with a game in hand.

The club plan to offload the out-of-form Alexis Sanchez this summer and in turn sign Cavani. Inter currently have two great strikers in the form of Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez. But it is likely that one of them might depart next summer.

Bolarinwa Olajide @iambolar According to reports, Inter Milan are interested in signing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez. According to reports, Inter Milan are interested in signing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

Considering that and Cavani's experience in Serie A, it only makes sense for Inter to go after his signature. The Uruguayan is more than likely to do well with the Black and Blues should he sign for them.

That being said, there is a good amount of competition to sign the Manchester United striker and it could turn out to be a challenge for Inter.

#1 Juventus

Villarreal CF v Juventus: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

A lot is going on in Serie A this season with the title challenge only getting more intense with time. Unexpectedly, Juventus are not on the front this campaign when it comes to leading the title race.

They have struggled with their form on the pitch and it has somewhere to do with the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer. With Paulo Dybala's departure all but certain, it will not get easy for the Old Lady next season.

JuveFC @juvefcdotcom Moise Kean could also be left out of the Juventus project. Juve are looking for a solution with Everton to cancel the player's loan. The money saved would go to Sassuolo for Raspadori. ( @NicolaBalice Moise Kean could also be left out of the Juventus project. Juve are looking for a solution with Everton to cancel the player's loan. The money saved would go to Sassuolo for Raspadori. (@NicolaBalice)

Dusan Vlahovic's signing in the winter transfer window has been a positive for the club but there are issues to be dealt with. Alvaro Morata and Moise Kean haven't been the most efficient in front of goal and it is a growing concern for manager Massimiliano Allegri. With one of them likely to depart next season, it only makes sense for Juventus to have a good backup.

Cavani has a great amount of experience and has found success previously in Serie A with Palermo and Napoli. Even at the age of 35, the Uruguayan has shown the energy and productivity he can bring to the pitch this season.

Juventus have been masters of signing players on a free and the Manchester United striker could be set as one more such example.

Edited by Aditya Singh