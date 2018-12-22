4 clubs who must invest in the January Transfer Window

With less than 10 days left to the start of the Winter Transfer Window, clubs around Europe are gearing up to make the necessary changes to their squad to bolster their ambitions for the remaining part of the season. Traditionally, clubs are not as active in January as they are in the summer, however, that does not mean that big deals are unheard of in the winter - in fact, the record British Transfer fee was received in January, by Liverpool when Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho moved to Barcelona in January last year.

Wise investments in January have also yielded benefits to various clubs and people need to look no further than Liverpool's acquisition of Virgil van Dijk last winter to understand how spending in January could change a club's fortunes.

As such, today we take a look at 4 clubs who must invest and indulge in January 2019 in order to turn their seasons around. These 4 have stark differences in their performances so far, but all of them will be looking forward to January for various reasons.

#4 Chelsea

During the initial months after Maurizio Sarri joined Chelsea, it seemed that he had made all the right calls at Stamford Bridge. The Italian had brought in Jorginho to stabilize the midfield, re-energized Ross Barkley and shifted Kante's position to a more attacking one. It seemed to work brilliantly and Kovacic also looked like a great buy. To make matters even better, Hazard went on a brilliant goalscoring spell that hinted at Sarri Ball taking over England for good. However, things have slowed down a bit in recent times.

Chelsea have now lost twice and drawn 4 of their 17 games in the Premier League. They have 37 points and have scored 35 goals and conceded 14 so far. Normally, it would be a fine first half of the season, but unfortunately, Liverpool and Manchester City have set the benchmark quite high so far. Chelsea are currently 9 points behind Liverpool at the top of the table, even though the Blues have a game in hand, and if Sarri wants to catch up with the top two as well as continue Chelsea's run in Europe, he needs to make a few smart buys in the winter.

Andreas Pereira of Manchester United, Isco of Real Madrid, Pulisic of Dortmund, and Elseid Hysaj of Napoli are all linked to a move to Chelsea in the summer. Sarri would like at least two of those to be at Stamford Bridge at the start of February.

