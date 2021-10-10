4 current managers who could have a statue built in their honor after retirement

While football is played by eleven players, the manager is the architect or the mastermind behind what happens on the pitch. Today's crop of managers is among the best in the history of the game. Several clubs can boast some of the best footballing minds at their helm right now.

Some managers have been associated with their clubs for a long time, while others are more recent in comparison. Let's take a look at four managers who could have a statue built outside the stadium in their honor.

#4. Diego Simeone - Atletico Madrid

RC Celta de Vigo v Club Atletico de Madrid - La Liga

Diego Simeone has been associated with Atletico Madrid for over two decades now.

A Rojiblancos legend, Simeone had two spells at the club as a player. His first stint was in 1994, when he represented Atletico for three years, followed by a return to the club six years later.

Described as a versatile midfielder, Simeone was widely regarded as a talented player. The year 2011 saw Simeone etch his name into Atletico's history books as he took over the position as the club's coach.

In the ten years since, Simeone has become one of the most successful managers in the history of the club. Simeone has won La Liga twice, a feat that is truly remarkable considering the domestic dominance of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

He has also won two UEFA Europa League titles and has also finished runner-up in the UEFA Champions League on two occasions. Simeone has also built a reputation for extracting the maximum out of his team.

Despite having a relatively smaller budget compared to his direct rivals, he has done some shrewd business to enable Atletico to compete at the highest level. He is certainly deserving of a statue outside the Wanda Metropolitano in commemoration of his achievements with the club.

#3. Jurgen Klopp - Liverpool

Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

Jurgen Klopp has emerged as one of Liverpool's most prominent figures in the modern era.

Taking over the club in 2015, Klopp had a mammoth task ahead of him. Handed a comparatively mediocre team, Klopp was given the task of making Liverpool a competitive club once again.

In the six years since, it is an understatement to say that he has lived up to the expectations. His achievements have been truly incredible: Klopp has delivered one Premier League title and one UEFA Champions League title, while also making the final on another occasion.

Klopp also enabled Liverpool to compete with the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea, whose spending power is comparatively higher. Klopp has been described by many as the catalyst behind Liverpool's rise from the ashes.

He has also developed a habit of honing seemingly average players' skills and making them world class. Leading the club to their first-ever Premier League title is no mere feat. Klopp is loved greatly by Liverpool fans worldwide and will forever hold a fond place in the club's history.

