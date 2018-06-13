4 defenders Chelsea should target

These candidates would certainly help Chelsea sure up their defence.

The Blues clearly need defensive reinforcements.

"Offence wins you games and defence wins you titles". it is a common saying in football and it is very much true. A solid defence is a trademark for any club which has won trophies, even if the club plays attacking football.

For a club like Chelsea who have a winning mentality and winning means everything to the club regardless of the style of play or the manager. Having a strong defence has been very common for Chelsea in recent seasons.

In their title-winning campaign in 2014 they had the best league defence conceding only 32 goals. While in their 2017 title-winning campaign they just conceded 33 goals. But this season their defence was not even half good as it was last season. And this is the situation after they have been given protection by the ever-present Ngolo Kante.

Gary Cahill often cracked under pressure and was inconsistent, while Christensen showed promise but he was burned out by fatigue. David Luiz remained sidelined for the majority of the campaign. Rudiger was poor at the start of the season and it took him some time to settle at Stamford Bridge. The only bright star of Chelsea's defence was Azpilicuetta.

It is very much clear that Chelsea need new defensive reinforcements and these players could just be perfect for them:

#4 Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle)

Lascelles has been a leader for Newcastle.

The English defender was a solid rock at the back for Newcastle as they escaped relegation this season. The 24-year-old also wore captain's armband for The Magpies and he was also a leader on the pitch for them.

Many have compared him with Chelsea's legend John Terry due to inspirational leadership skills and manager Rafa Benitez heavily relied on his captain to help them survive in the Premier League.

According to reports, he is a huge target for the Blues as they look to rejuvenate their backline this season. Chelsea have been keeping tabs on him since 2016 and it seems they are ready to make a move for him. Also, since the departure of John Terry Chelsea have lacked a leader in their team and he could just be the answer to that.

With David Luiz and Cahill both in their 30's Lascelles seems to be a good addition to the squad. Also, Chelsea really don't have any big name English players in their squad and he should help them fulfill their homegrown quota as well.

The Blues are likely to face competition from local London rivals Spurs for the Newcastle star. The Magpies are said to be demanding somewhere around £45 million for their captain.