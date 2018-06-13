Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 defenders Chelsea should target

These candidates would certainly help Chelsea sure up their defence.

Sarthak Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jun 2018, 16:28 IST
2.38K

Chelsea v Watford - Premier League
The Blues clearly need defensive reinforcements.

"Offence wins you games and defence wins you titles". it is a common saying in football and it is very much true. A solid defence is a trademark for any club which has won trophies, even if the club plays attacking football.

For a club like Chelsea who have a winning mentality and winning means everything to the club regardless of the style of play or the manager. Having a strong defence has been very common for Chelsea in recent seasons.

In their title-winning campaign in 2014 they had the best league defence conceding only 32 goals. While in their 2017 title-winning campaign they just conceded 33 goals. But this season their defence was not even half good as it was last season. And this is the situation after they have been given protection by the ever-present Ngolo Kante.

Gary Cahill often cracked under pressure and was inconsistent, while Christensen showed promise but he was burned out by fatigue. David Luiz remained sidelined for the majority of the campaign. Rudiger was poor at the start of the season and it took him some time to settle at Stamford Bridge. The only bright star of Chelsea's defence was Azpilicuetta.

It is very much clear that Chelsea need new defensive reinforcements and these players could just be perfect for them:

#4 Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle)

Newcastle United v West Bromwich Albion - Premier League
Lascelles has been a leader for Newcastle.

The English defender was a solid rock at the back for Newcastle as they escaped relegation this season. The 24-year-old also wore captain's armband for The Magpies and he was also a leader on the pitch for them.

Many have compared him with Chelsea's legend John Terry due to inspirational leadership skills and manager Rafa Benitez heavily relied on his captain to help them survive in the Premier League.

According to reports, he is a huge target for the Blues as they look to rejuvenate their backline this season. Chelsea have been keeping tabs on him since 2016 and it seems they are ready to make a move for him. Also, since the departure of John Terry Chelsea have lacked a leader in their team and he could just be the answer to that.

With David Luiz and Cahill both in their 30's Lascelles seems to be a good addition to the squad. Also, Chelsea really don't have any big name English players in their squad and he should help them fulfill their homegrown quota as well.

The Blues are likely to face competition from local London rivals Spurs for the Newcastle star. The Magpies are said to be demanding somewhere around £45 million for their captain.





Page 1 of 4 Next
Premier League 2017-18 Chelsea Atletico Madrid Football Stefan Savic Kalidou Koulibaly Football Transfer News EPL Transfer News Chelsea Transfer News
5 players Liverpool should never have sold
RELATED STORY
5 players Chelsea should target this summer
RELATED STORY
Top 10 most iconic passes that changed football matches
RELATED STORY
Five of the most tactically astute managers in the world
RELATED STORY
10 hilarious autocorrects for footballers' names
RELATED STORY
Footballers and their adorable childhood pictures – Part 1
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
10 greatest midfielders in football history
RELATED STORY
10 most successful teams of all time in Europe
RELATED STORY
10 times Football Manager predicted the future
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT BUR AFC
1 - 2
FT CRY WES
2 - 0
FT HUD ARS
0 - 1
FT LIV BRI
4 - 0
FT MAN WAT
1 - 0
FT NEW CHE
3 - 0
FT SOU MAN
0 - 1
FT SWA STO
1 - 2
FT TOT LEI
5 - 4
FT WES EVE
3 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us