4 expected transfers that failed to materialise this summer

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
09 Aug 2018, 09:11 IST

Stoke City v Chelsea - Premier League
Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard

The transfer window has provided us with some form of entertainment this summer as European powerhouses go head-to-head in their bid to secure the finest deals in the market. We have witnessed a lot of drama, news, rumours, and surprises as several top players continue to be linked with speculation regarding their future.

A number of superstars have already completed their dream moves this summer, with Portuguese winger Cristiano Ronaldo taking the lead after leaving Real Madrid for Juventus in a deal worth £88million in July. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain, Gianluigi Buffon, Arturo Vidal, Riyad Mahrez, Jorginho, Alisson Becker and Thomas Lemar have all switched clubs during the transfer window too.

While the window has produced a lot of successful transfer deals this summer, it has also witnessed a number attempts proving otherwise. In fact, some of the deals that we expected to see this summer never came to be due to various reasons. Therefore, let us take a look at 4 expected transfers that failed to materialise this summer:

#4 Malcolm to Roma

FC Barcelona v Tottenham Hotspur - International Champions Cup 2018
Barcelona hijacked Roma's move for Malcolm

In what has proved to be the most complicated transfer of the summer so far, Catalan giants FC Barcelona sent shockwaves across the globe by signing former Bordeaux winger Malcolm under the noses of Roma last month.

Malcolm was initially expected to join the Serie A outfit after both clubs had announced that they agreed on a £33million deal for the young forward. In fact, many fans were already waiting for the player's arrival in Rome, having heard that he was on his way to the airport.

However, Barcelona came in at the last minute and hijacked the deal for the Brazilian superstar - raising plenty of angry reactions from pundits and supporters alike. Following his successful medical at the Camp Nou, the 21-year-old completed a £36.5 million switch to Catalonia and has even already represented his new club in the International Champions Cup where he netted a goal against none other than Roma themselves.

Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
