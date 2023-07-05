4 most expensive player departures in Chelsea's history 

The departures of some players are predictable at some point, and over the years, Chelsea supporters have endured various heartbreaking departures. Regardless, it is widely said in the footballing community that anything can happen, and change is infinite.

It's similarly appropriate to point out that the income from the sale of a player yields earnings for the club to invest in different areas, as well as to sign more players.

Any football club, whether big or small in the footballing world, are enthusiastic about making the most out of the likely sale of any player, particularly when the player in review is a decent player.

On that note, this listicle will talk about four of the most expensive player exits in Chelsea's history.

#4 Diego Costa - €60 million

Costa departed Chelsea in January 2018

During his prime, Diego Costa was arguably one of the most aggressive yet knowledgeable forwards. Costa's finishing expertise is one of the best that the Premier League has witnessed in history. In January 2018, the Largato-born striker joined Atletico Madrid from Chelsea for €60 million.

During his lengthy spell as a Blues forward, Costa scored 59 goals and provided 23 assists in 120 appearances across all competitions, and he can be rated as one of the best strikers to ever feature for Chelsea.

But Costa is currently without a club as he gears towards retirement.

#3 Mason Mount - €64.20 million

Mason Mount departed Chelsea in 2023

Mason Mount can be viewed as one of the most phenomenal midfielders from Chelsea's youth team to ever feature for the first team in modern times. The Englishman is well-known for his intense creativity at the center of the park, as well as his attacking intuition.

However, in one of the most shocking manners, Mount departed Chelsea as he joined Manchester United for €64.20 million in July 2023. The Portsmouth-born midfielder netted 33 goals and registered 37 assists in 195 games for the Blues.

#2 Kai Havertz - €70 million

Havertz departed Chelsea in July 2023

While Havertz was one of the most prospective Chelsea players in recent times, it can be noted that things didn't really turn out well for him as a Chelsea player. The German forward is an adaptable player, and his finishing prowess and agility in attack are outstanding. However, after a rocky 2022-23 campaign in which he strived at Chelsea, Havertz decided to join Arsenal for €70 million in July 2023.

The Aachen-born forward netted 32 goals and registered 15 assists in 139 appearances as a Chelsea player.

#1 Eden Hazard - €115 million

Hazard departed Chelsea in July 2019

Eden Hazard was like an aura of hope, as he always delivered as a Chelsea player, and he can be labeled as one of the best players to ever feature in the Blues' first team. Hazard was popularly known for his intense trickery and ability to progress with the ball from the flank to the opposition's penalty box. It can also be said that the Belgian international was a bright finisher.

However, in July 2019, Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea for €115 million. The transfer can be seen as a career-destroying move, as he barely performed at Real Madrid. His inability to perform led to a reduction in his game time as he was eventually pushed to the bench.

In July 2023, Hazard departed Real Madrid, and he's currently without a club. During his amazing time at Chelsea, he scored 110 goals and registered 92 assists in 352 games.

