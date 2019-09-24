4 factors behind Barcelona's struggles this season

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 767 // 24 Sep 2019, 12:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona captain - Lionel Messi

The 2019/20 season has taken off already, with European powerhouses going head-to-head once again as they battle it out on the pitch. While a number of top clubs including the likes of Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester City have wasted no time in making their impacts felt with brilliant starts, there are still a few clubs who are yet to get the ground running. Catalan giants FC Barcelona are one of them.

The Blaugrana have endured a difficult start to the new campaign, failing to convince with their efforts on the pitch and finding themselves under intense pressure as a result. Barca lost their first game of the season to Athletic Bilbao and it has only gotten worse from there.

After recording just 7 points from their 5 LaLiga fixtures so far, Ernesto Valverde's men find themselves at the eighth position on the LaLiga table. They also had a Champions League opener to forget as they failed to put up a good show against Borussia Dortmund and were lucky to come out with a point. On that note, let's assess the four main factors behind the club's struggles so far this season:

#4 Leaky defense

The defense has failed to turn up

Barcelona have a number of problems that have derailed their start to the season. One which cannot be overlooked is their struggle at the back.

Barca's defense has been nothing to write home about this season. Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Nelson Semedo have all failed to convince with their performances so far. They conceded in their opening game of the term against Athletic Bilbao as Aritz Aduriz scored a late goal to hand them their first defeat of the new campaign.

Ever since then, the backline has been conceding at a worrying rate. Barca have failed to record a clean sheet in any of their 6 games across all competitions so far this season, conceding 9 in the process and falling to defeat on two occasions.

1 / 4 NEXT