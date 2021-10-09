4 footballers backing Jorginho to win Ballon d'Or in 2021

Italian midfielder Jorginho has had the best summer of his football career and is a top contender for the Ballon d'Or this time. After playing a pivotal role in Chelsea's Champions League triumph, he then won the European championship with the Italian national team.

Jorginho was a standout performer for both club and country and is a frontrunner in the race for the Ballon d'Or this term. There is an argument that it is not Jorginho's individual brilliance that propelled his sides to glory.

Jorginho has been backed to win the Ballon d'Or by many

However, there is no denying the fact that Jorginho has simply been phenomenal in midfield for the Blues and the Azzurri. At the start of the 2021-22 season, Jorginho added the UEFA Super Cup to his trophy haul.

He was also named UEFA Men's Footballer of the Year for his heroics in the Champions League as well as Euro 2020. The Italian midfield metronome is backed to go all the way and win the Ballon d'Or by many this time.

Without further ado, let's take a look at four current and former footballers who are backing Jorginho to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

#4 Emerson Palmieri

Italy Training Session - UEFA Euro 2020: Round of 16

Emerson Palmieri has the distinction of being the only player to have won both the Champions League and Euro 2020 with Jorginho. The left-back did not play as important a role as Jorginho in either triumph but did deliver whenever he was called up.

Now the 27-year-old, who is currently on loan at Olympique Lyon, has backed Jorginho to win the Ballon d'Or. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Emerson said (via Daily Post):

“Donnarumma [PSG goalkeeper] did great things at AC Milan.

“Like me, Jorginho won everything, but he has played at a high level for a couple of seasons. He deserves it [Ballon d’ Or].”

#3 Fabio Capello

Media Interviews - Laureus World Sports Awards - Shanghai 2015

Former England national team coach Fabio Capello is yet another individual who believes Jorginho should win the Ballon d'Or. Not only has Jorginho made full use of his passing range in the summer but he has also been excellent at shouldering his defensive responsibilities for his teams.

Jorginho has had a defining summer and Capello believes that no player has been as decisive and influential as him. He told Correire Dello Sport:

"He undoubtedly deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, not just because he won everything but because he played a key role in those achievements. I don't see players who were as decisive as him in 2021."

