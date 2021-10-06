"He undoubtedly deserves the Ballon d'Or" - Fabio Capello picks 'decisive' Chelsea star for 2021 award

Former England manager Fabio Capello has once again lavished praise on Chelsea midfielder Jorginho. The Italian believes his compatriot should get his hands on the 2021 Ballon d'Or ahead of the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi for his role in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League triumph and Italy winning Euro 2020 earlier this year.

In an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport (quotes via Football Italia), Capello opined that Jorginho's decisive role for Chelsea and his national team should make him the frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or.

"He undoubtedly deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, not just because he won everything but because he played a key role in those achievements. I don't see players who were as decisive as him in 2021."

Jorginho indicated in September that he's not thinking about the Ballon d'Or, as he went on to say that he is just looking to enjoy the moment after winning two major trophies.

“I will let you talk about the Ballon d’Or, I am just trying to enjoy the moment. There are still a few months to go before that decision is made and I am focused on relishing the present, then we’ll see what happens.”

Chelsea star Jorginho gaining momentum ahead of 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony in December

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola also had his say on the matter, as he tipped his compatriot to get his hands on the Ballon d'Or for giving a 'concrete balance' to the teams he represents.

"Now we are talking about a fantastic player like Messi, who did extraordinary things for the first time with his national team – and this won't go unnoticed."

"Should they give it to Jorginho? It would be deserved. He gives concrete balance and pace to his teams. I was lucky to have him at Chelsea and I know what he does on the pitch."

"It would be deserved because not only were his performances at a high level, but the teams he played for have been outstanding. This must be taken into account."

While there are still two months to go until the Ballon d'Or ceremony, the 30-man shortlist is set to be revealed this Friday. As one of the frontrunners for the award, Jorginho will undoubtedly find his name on the shortlist, while Chelsea teammate N'Golo Kante is also likely to feature.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣️ "Maybe he doesn't have the greatest physical qualities, but the real difference lies in his head and his mentality."Should #CFC 's Jorginho win the Ballon d'Or? 🗣️ "Maybe he doesn't have the greatest physical qualities, but the real difference lies in his head and his mentality."Should #CFC's Jorginho win the Ballon d'Or?

The two midfielders could well enhance their credentials this month, with the UEFA Nations League entering the semi-final stage. Italy are set to lock horns against Spain later today, while the other game sees Belgium and France face-off in another star-studded clash.

Will Kante or Jorginho add another trophy to their ranks to pip one another for the Ballon d'Or? Only time will tell.

