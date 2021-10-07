4 footballers backing Lionel Messi to win Ballon d'Or in 2021

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, Lionel Messi, is arguably the favorite to win the award once more after leading Argentina to Copa America glory back in July. It was Messi's first major international trophy as he was also crowned the best player and the top-scorer (4 goals) of the tournament.

Goal @goal 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi and Argentina partied long into the night after their Copa America win 🥳🏆 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi and Argentina partied long into the night after their Copa America win 🥳🏆 https://t.co/wdJPx675OF

Apart from that, Lionel Messi also won the Copa del Rey and La Liga's golden boot after scoring 30 goals for Barcelona last season.

Lionel Messi had an eventful summer as the Argentine had to leave his beloved Barcelona due to the club's financial problems. He went on to join Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, linking up with the likes of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

He's had a slow start to his PSG career with just one goal in five games. However, his strike against Manchester City in the Champions League was a gentle reminder of why he still remains the favorite for the Ballon d'Or.

Many retired and active footballers have backed Lionel Messi to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or

Apart from the general public, Lionel Messi has also received a lot of backing from former and current footballers to clinch his record-extending seventh Ballon d'Or this year. Many have touted the 34-year-old to clinch the award ahead of the likes of Jorginho and Robert Lewandowski. who are also in contention.

Here we look at four such former/current footballers who have backed Lionel Messi to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or award:

#4 Antonio Cassano

Cassano has claimed that it would be a scandal if Jorginho wins the Ballon d'Or

Former Real Madrid striker Antonio Cassano has backed Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d'Or this year. Cassano has also claimed that the current Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho agrees with his opinion.

Jorginho is tipped to win the Ballon d'Or after playing a major role in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph as well as Chelsea's Champions League and Super Cup win.

But the former Azzurri striker has claimed the midfielder agreed that the Ballon d'Or should go to Lionel Messi.

Speaking on Christian Vieri's Twitch channel, Cassano said:

"Remember when I said any journalist who voted for Jorginho as Ballon d’Or should have his licence taken away?

"Well, I was in Formentera with my family and just as I sat down, I felt a touch. ‘Antonio, you’re great!’ the voice says. I turn around to ask who he was, he took off his glasses and mask, and it was Jorginho!

"I told him, Jorgi, can you believe the scandal if they should give you the Ballon d’Or and not to Messi? He replied that he absolutely agreed with me, Messi should always win it."

#3 Gary Lineker

Lineker praised Lionel Messi after Copa America win

Former Barcelona striker and current BBC sports pundit Gary Lineker has also weighed in on the Ballon d'Or debate. Like Cassano, he backed Lionel Messi to clinch the award in 2021.

Lineker had praised Lionel Messi after he captained Argentina to the Copa America title in July. He congratulated the Argentina team and claimed that Lionel Messi is close to winning his record seventh Ballon d'Or while labeling him the undisputed G.O.A.T of world football.

Gary Lineker 💙 @GaryLineker Congratulations to @Argentina on winning Copa America. A major tournament success for Messi after so many near misses and such a long wait. He’s been preposterously good in this tournament and another Balón d’Or is a given. The undisputed 🐐 world football. Congratulations to @Argentina on winning Copa America. A major tournament success for Messi after so many near misses and such a long wait. He’s been preposterously good in this tournament and another Balón d’Or is a given. The undisputed 🐐 world football.

Lineker once again backed his claim when he was quizzed in a recent interview by Marca on who he thought would win the Ballon d'Or. He stated:

It will be difficult to overcome Messi. He had a great first part of the season and then he won the Copa América with Argentina.

Lineker has never been shy in voicing his admiration for Lionel Messi. As such, it doesn't come as a surprise to see him backing the PSG star for the Ballon d'Or this year.

