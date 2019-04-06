4 Footballers who have played for both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund since 2000

Subhadeep Roy FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 189 // 06 Apr 2019, 18:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are going to meet tonight in Munich in a potentially title-deciding match in the Bundesliga. They are the two biggest clubs in German football, and the match between them is known as “Der Klassiker”. Bayern are the most successful German club and won 28 Bundesliga and 5 Champions League titles.

Borussia Dortmund have also won the Bundesliga 8 times and 1 Champions League title. Bayern are also known as “the Bavarians”, as they are based at the Bavaria region in Munich. They have their home ground in the beautiful Allianz Arena. On the other hand, Dortmund play their home games in the huge Westfallenstadion.

There have been some players who have played for both of those German clubs. We would now take a look at the 4 players, who have done so since 2000.

#4 Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is one of the best strikers in Germany

The Polish striker recently became the highest goal-scoring foreigner in the history of Bundesliga. He is currently playing for Bayern Munich but rose to prominence while playing for Dortmund. He joined Dortmund in 2010 and spent a few very successful seasons there.

Lewandowski is a complete striker with great heading skills, opportunism and shooting abilities. He is a very good penalty-box poacher, who can breach through any defence at the blink of an eye. He scored 103 goals in 187 matches for Dortmund and won 2 Bundesliga titles with them. Dortmund also won the runners-up medal in the UEFA Champions League in 2013, losing to Bayern in the final.

Lewandowski then made a switch to Bayern in 2014 and is still playing for them. He has been arguably even more successful for Bayern. Thus far, he has scored 184 goals in 233 matches for them. He has mostly played as a centre-forward in a 4-3-3 formation alongside wingers like Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben for Bayern.

Lewandowski remains one of the most lethal strikers in the world and has won 4 Bundesliga titles with Bayern.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement