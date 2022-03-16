Premier League: 4 games that ruined Chelsea's title challenge this season

The ongoing Premier League title race is almost certain to look like a two-horse race as Manchester City and Liverpool battle it out for who will be crowned champions.

Recall that in the early stages of the season, it was viewed as a three-horse race between Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City, with all three of them being at the top of the league summit.

However, due to injury setbacks, COVID-19, and a drastic decline in form, Thomas Tuchel's team is out of the title race.

Thomas Tuchel has seen his team miss opportunities throughout the season

With nine games left in the league, the Blues will be hoping that they sustain the momentum gained through their early charge for the title, as they are currently 11 points adrift of Manchester City with a game in hand.

Although nothing is impossible in football, catching up with City will be a very difficult task for Tuchel's side. However, we will be looking at four games that stand out from the season as most prominent in ruining their chances of winning the title.

Chelsea vs Burnley (1-1)

A disappointing draw at home to EPL side Burnley ushered in a run of unwanted draws which saw the Blues relinquish their position at the top of the league table.

Thomas Tuchel's men took the lead in the game in the 33rd minute through Kai Havertz. It looked like they would end the game with a win. But a late Matej Vydra strike off the bench for Burnley saw the Blues drop two crucial points in the title race.

Chelsea Vs Manchester United (1-1)

The Blues could only manage a draw despite dominating against Manchester United

Another game which saw the blues lose ground in the title race was the embarrassing draw to a then-out-of-form Manchester United side at Stamford Bridge in November.

It was a game where Chelsea clearly dominated United from start to finish, but couldn't make their dominance count in terms of goals, as it was only Jorginho's penalty in the 69th minute that was able to salvage a point for the Blues. Earlier, Jadon Sancho had put the Red Devils ahead against the run of play in the 50th minute.

Chelsea vs Everton (1-1)

This was a game where Chelsea could have closed the gap on then leaders Manchester City by two points. But once again, they capitulated against a depleted Everton team.

Thomas Tuchel's team took the lead through Mason Mount in the 70th minute but were pegged back by an unfamiliar scorer in Jarrad Branthwaite four minutes later, as the Blues dropped two crucial points yet again in the title race.

Chelsea vs Brighton (1-1)

Lastly, there was the disappointing draw at home to Brighton in December, courtsey an added time equalizer from Danny Welbeck.

The Blues had suffered a disappointing draw against Brighton as well

The Blues had gone in front early in the game through Romelu Lukaku's goal in the 28th minute. But they couldn't hold on to their lead as Brighton's substitute Welbeck rescued a hard-fought draw for his team.

