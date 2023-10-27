4 high-profile matches to watch this weekend across Europe's top five leagues (October 28-29)

It's another exciting weekend as we are set to witness various thrilling fixtures across Europe's major leagues that could keep you glued to your seats. The 2023-24 season has been delightful to watch so far, with several top teams going head-to-head against each other across Europe's top five leagues.

The usual suspects Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Inter Milan have continued in the same vein from last season. However, newer names Tottenham Hotspur and Bayer Leverkusen have surprised everyone this season with their performances. There have been some scintillating encounters between the top teams in Europe's top five leagues so far this season, adding to the competition and excitement amongst fans.

We are once again on the verge of being treated with some mouthwatering fixtures on the upcoming weekend (October 28-29). This article will look at four such matches from the weekend which are bound to enthrall fans. Without further ado, let's get to them.

#4 Inter Milan vs AS Roma (October 29)

FC Internazionale v FC Salzburg: Group D - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

A potent Inter Milan side will look to secure all three points as they will welcome I Giallorossi in the league this weekend. Simeone Inzaghi's men are the current league leaders, having secured 22 points from nine games, while José Mourinho's side have only registered 14 points from nine league games. The latter are seventh in the standings.

Inter Milan have the upper hand as they've been more clinical in front of goal, having scored the most goals in the league (24). AS Roma's shaky defense will have to be on top of their game against in-form attackers like Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram if they intend to win this game. Lastly, a victory for I Nerazzurri will definitely boost their title hopes, whereas an upset by Roma will bring them into European contention.

#3 Napoli vs AC Milan (October 29)

Hellas Verona FC v SSC Napoli - Serie A TIM

Anther Serie A cracker this weekend, Napoli will host AC Milan at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in what could be a fiery showdown. Napoli have registered 17 points from nine league games and lie fourth in the points table.AC Milan have picked up 21 points from nine league games and are second in the table.

Under-fire coach Rudi Garcia will look to secure all three points for Napoli as a win will definitely reduce the call for him to be sacked. Similarly, having lost two games in a row, AC Milan will look to bounce back in the clash. Hence, we could be set for a thrilling encounter and both managers will be eager to secure a victory for contrasting reasons.

#2 Barcelona vs Real Madrid (October 28)

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - LaLiga EA Sports

An unbeaten Barcelona side will look to extend their streak as they welcome an in-form Real Madrid squad for the season's first El Clásico match-up this weekend. La Blaugrana have registered 24 points from 10 league games and are in third place, whereas Los Blancos have registered 25 points from 10 league games and occupy top spot.

However, with the conceivable absence of players such as Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde and Pedri and others, Barcelona might struggle to get a result. They will go against a well-balanced Real Madrid side that have been dominant in attack this season and could just nick this one.

#1 Manchester United vs Manchester City (October 29)

Manchester United v F.C. Copenhagen: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

The Red Devils will look to extend their unbeaten streak to four games in all competitions as they welcome city rivals, Manchester City, at Old Trafford this weekend. Erik ten Hag's men have only registered 15 points from nine league games so far and are a lowly eighth in the table. The Citizens have picked up 21 points from nine league games and trail Spurs by two points in second place.

Based on current form, Manchester City are most likely to secure a win in this derby. However, if the Red Devils' defense could keep Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez under wraps, Pep Guardiola's side might find it difficult to get a result out of this game. Lest we forget, they could also be in for a repeat of the result the last time they visited this ground (2-1, 14 January, 2023).