The Premier League is one of the top leagues in world football and most footballers dream of making their mark in England's top division. English football is famous for its competitiveness and its intense physical nature.

Every player wants to give a good account of themselves on their debut and leave a mark on the fans. However, on a few occasions, that desire has gotten out of hand and players have ended up with red cards on their league debuts.

There have been 22 such instances in the Premier League of players being sent off during their first appearance. Here's a look at four high-profile cases.

#4 Federico Fazio

Federico Fazio spent only one season in England

Argentine defender Federico Fazio was sent off on his debut in the English top-flight. The 35-year-old central defender joined Tottenham Hotspur from Sevilla in August 2014 for a fee of £8 million.

He made his Premier League debut two months later in an away game at Manchester City. Fazio spent only 67 minutes on the pitch before he was shown a straight red for a foul on Sergio Aguero in the penalty box. Spurs went on to lose the match 4-1.

He spent only one season at White Hart Lane, making 32 appearances across competitions. The Argentine had loan spells at Sevilla and Roma before leaving Spurs permanently in 2017. He currently plays for Serie A outfit Salernitana.

#3 Gervinho

Gervinho in action for Arsenal

Former Arsenal forward Gervinho is another high-profile player who got his marching orders in his first game in the Premier League. Gervinho helped Lille win Ligue 1 and the Coupe de France in the 2010-11 season, and was linked with a host of top clubs around Europe.

Arsenal won the race for his services and the former Ivory Coast international joined the Gunners in the summer of 2011. He made his league debut against Newcastle United, and was sent off in the 76th minute for slapping controversial midfielder Joey Barton.

Arsenal managed to play out a goalless draw with a one-man deficit, but Gervinho was slapped with a three-match ban for violent conduct.

He spent two seasons with the North London club, registering 11 goals and 12 assists in 63 games before joining AS Roma in 2013. Now aged 35, he plays for Greek club Aris Thessaloniki.

#2 Laurent Koscielny

Laurent Koscielny got sent off on his Premier League debut

Another Premier League star who makes the list is former Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny. He was regarded as one of the league's best centre-backs during his time in the Premier League.

He was one of the key players who helped the Gunners end their nine-year trophy drought in 2014. Koscielny won three FA Cup titles and three FA Community Shields during his nine-year spell with the London club.

However, his Arsenal career did not begin on the best note. He was sent off after two bookable offenses during his league debut against Liverpool. Both yellow cards came in stoppage time after the second half of a fierce 1-1 draw at Anfield.

The 37-year-old retired from football in 2022 and last played for Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux. He scored 27 goals and provided five assists in 353 games for Arsenal.

#1 Joao Felix

Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

The Portuguese youngster is the most-recent Premier league player to get sent off on his debut. Less than 24 hours after completing a half-season loan deal from Atletico Madrid to Chelsea, Joao Felix was handed a place in the starting XI by manager Graham Potter.

The 23-year-old had some moments of brilliance in the first half, but made his first-ever appearance in a Chelsea jersey infamous 13 minutes into the second half. He was shown a straight red card by referee David Coote after a dangerous challenge on Fulham's Kenny Tete.

His dismissal gave the Cottagers a numerical advantage as they secured a 2-1 victory over their London neighbors.

