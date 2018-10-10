×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 impressive Premier League duos at the moment

Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
463   //    10 Oct 2018, 17:40 IST

Aguero and Sterling celebrating a goal together
Aguero and Sterling celebrating a goal together

The Premier League has been witness to some classy double acts over the years. In recent years it was the deadly combination of Mahrez and Vardy which shook the top flight, and we can't forget the dominant pair of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic at the heart of Manchester United's defense.

With the new season well underway, some interesting and unexpected partnerships have emerged in England. Well, it is obvious to think about attacking players when talking about duos, but defensive partnerships are just as important in today's fast paced world of football.

Whether attacking or defensive, a solid partnership can be the trump card for any team. Based on their performances so far, and overall contribution to their teams, here's a list of 4 Premier League duos who have been absolutely dominant in the league so far.

#4 Joshua King and Callum Wilson

The Cherries' strikers have formed the unlikeliest of bonds
The Cherries' strikers have formed the unlikeliest of bonds

Josh King and Callum Wilson have hit the ground running at Bournemouth this season, having scored 4 and 3 goals respectively. And together they have set up 5 more.

The Cherries' strikers have formed the unlikeliest of all bonds in the Premier League this season. While they have been key players for the club in the past, never have they performed so well simultaneously.

In their recent league match, Bournemouth defeated Watford 0-4. This was their biggest ever away win in the Premier League. And they have this deadly duo to thank for that. King scored two goals in the first half, while Wilson delivered the conclusive blow just two minutes into the second half.

Between them they have scored or assisted 75 percent of all The Cherries' goals. If they continue their red hot form, they could be the next deadly duo to watch-out for in the league.

All stats via transfermarkt

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester City David Luiz Raheem Sterling Etihad Stadium Stamford Bridge Stadium Unai Emery
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
Football is my cup of tea. Let's talk football over a Cup of tea!
Home Grown Players Rule in Premier League. Stats and reality
RELATED STORY
4 key takeaways from Arsenal's 0-2 loss against...
RELATED STORY
3 major takeaways from the Premier League's opening weekend
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: 5...
RELATED STORY
5 Football Stars Tipped To Shine In The Upcoming Premier...
RELATED STORY
2018/19 Premier League season: Who are the top 6 sides...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal vs Manchester City: 5 Talking Points & Tactical...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: 3...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Here are the 4 teams that could...
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 9
20 Oct CHE MAN 05:00 PM Chelsea vs Manchester United
20 Oct AFC SOU 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton
20 Oct CAR FUL 07:30 PM Cardiff City vs Fulham
20 Oct MAN BUR 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Burnley
20 Oct NEW BRI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Brighton & Hove Albion
20 Oct WES TOT 07:30 PM West Ham vs Tottenham
20 Oct WOL WAT 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Watford
20 Oct HUD LIV 10:00 PM Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool
21 Oct EVE CRY 08:30 PM Everton vs Crystal Palace
23 Oct ARS LEI 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Leicester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us