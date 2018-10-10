4 impressive Premier League duos at the moment

Aguero and Sterling celebrating a goal together

The Premier League has been witness to some classy double acts over the years. In recent years it was the deadly combination of Mahrez and Vardy which shook the top flight, and we can't forget the dominant pair of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic at the heart of Manchester United's defense.

With the new season well underway, some interesting and unexpected partnerships have emerged in England. Well, it is obvious to think about attacking players when talking about duos, but defensive partnerships are just as important in today's fast paced world of football.

Whether attacking or defensive, a solid partnership can be the trump card for any team. Based on their performances so far, and overall contribution to their teams, here's a list of 4 Premier League duos who have been absolutely dominant in the league so far.

#4 Joshua King and Callum Wilson

The Cherries' strikers have formed the unlikeliest of bonds

Josh King and Callum Wilson have hit the ground running at Bournemouth this season, having scored 4 and 3 goals respectively. And together they have set up 5 more.

The Cherries' strikers have formed the unlikeliest of all bonds in the Premier League this season. While they have been key players for the club in the past, never have they performed so well simultaneously.

In their recent league match, Bournemouth defeated Watford 0-4. This was their biggest ever away win in the Premier League. And they have this deadly duo to thank for that. King scored two goals in the first half, while Wilson delivered the conclusive blow just two minutes into the second half.

Between them they have scored or assisted 75 percent of all The Cherries' goals. If they continue their red hot form, they could be the next deadly duo to watch-out for in the league.

