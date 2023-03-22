4 most in-form German players right now (March 2023)

Despite Germany's below par performances in numerous competitions in recent times, the German national team is still one of the strongest powerhouses in the international footballing scene.

Furthermore, Germany has produced numerous excellent players that have written their names on the memorable side of football's history books. These players include Gerd Müller, Oliver Kahn, and Franz Beckenbauer to mention a few.

Similarly, the 2022-23 season is no different as we've witnessed numerous outstanding displays by various German players in the footballing world.

Hence, this article will evaluate and rank the four most in-form German players right now. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v FC Augsburg - Bundesliga 2022-23 campaign

Arguably one of the most intuitive wingers currently in the footballing world, Serge Gnabry is versatile and his attacking display has been outstanding this season.

Gnabry has netted 12 goals and has registered 11 assists in 36 appearances for Bayern Munich so far. The 27-year-old has registered the second highest goal contributions for Bayern Munich this campaign (23).

BayernTimes



1. Jamal Musiala - 27

2. Serge Gnabry - 23

3. Choupo Moting - 21



For more stats

Top 5 - Goals and Assists for Bayern this season:
1. Jamal Musiala - 27
2. Serge Gnabry - 23
3. Choupo Moting - 21

Given his outstanding run of form in recent months, he deserves to be credited for his immense display.

#3 Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen)

Niclas Fullkrug - 1. FC Köln v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga 2022-23 campaign

It can be stated that Niclas Fullkrug has been one of the most clinical strikers in the Bundesliga 2022-23 campaign and his presence has been significant for Werder Bremen in attack.

Fullkrug's attacking brilliance has seen him score 15 goals and register six assists in 26 appearances this season. The 30-year-old is the Bundesliga's current top-scorer.

Fullkrug is one of the strikers who is expected to lead the line in attack for Germany in the forthcoming international matches and it will be interesting to see if he can replicate his decent run of form at the international level.

#2 Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Marc-Andre ter stegen - Training And German Press Conference - 2023

The German international has arguably been the best performing goalkeeper in Europe this season and his presence in goal has been outstanding for Barcelona. Ter Stegen has only conceded 26 goals and he has kept 21 clean sheets in 37 appearances for Barcelona so far. The 30-year-old has registered the most clean sheets in the La Liga 2022-23 campaign (19).

Lewandowski leads LaLiga this season so far with the most goals, while Griezmann has the most assists. Ter Stegen has the most clean sheets.

Ter Stegen remains a key player for Xavi in the La Liga 2022-23 title race and it remains to be seen if he will maintain consistency.

#1 Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v Paris Saint-Germain: Round of 16 Second Leg - UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign

When you talk about in-form and sensational youngsters currently in Europe, one of the names that comes to mind is Jamal Musiala as he has been outstanding in attack in recent months.

Musiala has netted 15 goals and has registered 12 assists in 35 appearances for Bayern Munich this season. His ability to dribble past defenders and creativity has been remarkable.

If the 20-year-old maintains consistency, he stands a great chance of competing with youngsters like Vinicius Junior, Bukayo Saka, and Erling Haaland for individual trophies in the coming years.

