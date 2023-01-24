4 most in-form teams in Europe's top five leagues right now (January 2023)

The ongoing 2022-23 footballing campaign has been intense across the top five leagues in Europe. We have witnessed numerous remarkable displays from various players and teams across competitions this season.

Numerous underdog teams in their various domestic leagues have performed excellently while some big-name teams have also failed to remain consistent.

However, in this article, we will look at four of the most in-form teams in Europe's top five leagues right now (January 2023).

#4 Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Arguably one of the most endowed and valuable teams in the world, Paris Saint-Germain have been decent and have shown consistency in the 2022-23 campaign.

Christophe Galtier's team have won four of their last five games across all competitions. They are the current Ligue 1 leaders with 47 points from 19 games and have a three-point gap over second-placed Lens.

They are also still competing in all cup competitions.

Given their impressive run of form, both the manager and players deserve to be credited for their immense display as they look to defend their Ligue 1 title.

#3 Barcelona

It can be stated that Barcelona are one of the most outstanding teams in Europe right now. Xavi Hernandez's presence as the manager has brought transformation and resurgence to the club.

Barcelona have won four out of their last five games across all competitions. They are the current La Liga leaders, with 44 points from 17 games, three points above arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Xavi's men are yet to be defeated in 2023 and will look to continue their streak.

#2 Napoli

The Italian side are one of the most remarkable teams in Europe right now and their attacking solidity has been outstanding throughout the season.

Napoli have won three out of their last five games across all competitions. They are the current Serie A leaders, with 50 points from 19 league games, a whopping 12 points above second-place AC Milan.

Given their impressive run of form, Luciano Spalletti's men stand a good chance of winning the Serie A title and other cup trophies if they remain consistent.

#1 Arsenal

The Gunners are arguably the most in-form team in the world right now and their overall performance has been outstanding across various competitions.

Arsenal have won four out of their last five games across all competitions. They are the current Premier League leaders, with 50 points from 19 league games. They lead second-placed Manchester City by five points and have a game in hand.

If they maintain their consistency, they stand a good chance of winning the Premier League title ahead of Manchester City.

