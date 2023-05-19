4 most in-form young strikers in Europe right now (May 2023)

The primary responsibility of any striker in the footballing world, is to put the ball in the back of the net.

But it can be stated that the duty of a striker is currently evolving as they are now tasked with the responsibility of providing assists for their teammates when necessary and helping out in defense as well.

Of late, we have witnessed the emergence of several young strikers such as Erling Haaland, Lois Openda and Victor Osimhen that have proven themselves as forces to be reckoned with.

On the other hand, we have witnessed the retirement of several well established strikers such as Sergio Aguero, Mario Mandžukić and Gonzalo Higuaín that have written their names in football's history books as well.

Hence, this article will evaluate and rank the four most in-form young strikers in Europe right now.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Jonathan David (Lille)

Lille OSC v VfL Wolfsburg: Group G - UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign

The Canadian international has been a joy to watch in attack this season and his presence has been outstanding for Lille as well.

The 23-year-old has netted 23 goals and have registered four assists in 37 appearances for Lille so far. Similarly, he has netted the third highest number of goals in Ligue 1 this season (21)

His impressive display has been recognized as he's currently one of the league's player of the season contender and its most likely that he will be on the radar of several European giants during the summer transfer window given his current form.

His impressive display has been recognized as he's currently one of the league's player of the season contender



➤ Jonathan David

➤ Seko Fofana

➤ Kylian Mbappé

➤ Leo Messi

and its most likely that he will be on the radar of several European giants during the summer transfer window given his current form.

#3 Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Randal Muani - VfB Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt - DFB Cup: Semifinal 2022-23 campaign

It can be stated that the Frenchman was one of the breakthrough players during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ever since then, the 24-year-old has been firing on all cylinders in attack.

Kolo Muani has netted 22 goals and registered 13 assists in 43 appearances for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.

Similarly, he's the second top-scorer in the current Bundesliga 2022-23 campaign with 14 goals under his belt.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Kolo Muani glides into the box for his 14th goal in the Bundesliga this season Kolo Muani glides into the box for his 14th goal in the Bundesliga this season 🔥 https://t.co/EDTmZiHhdg

If he maintains consistiency, it is most likely that he will be on the radar of several European giants such as Bayern Munich and Manchester United during the summer transfer window.

#2 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

Victor Osimhen - SSC Napoli v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A 2023-23 campaign

Arguably one of the most popular strikers currently in Europe, Victor Osimhen has established himself in the Serie A this season as his presence in attack has been significant for Napoli.

Osimhen has netted 28 goals and registered five assists in 36 appearances for Napoli this season. Similarly, he's the current Serie A top scorer with 23 goals under his belt.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ Most Serie A assists this season: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (10)



The Napoli heroes.



(video via



◉ Most Serie A goals this season: Victor Osimhen (23)◉ Most Serie A assists this season: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (10)The Napoli heroes.(video via @btsportfootball ◉ Most Serie A goals this season: Victor Osimhen (23)◉ Most Serie A assists this season: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (10)The Napoli heroes. 🔊(video via @btsportfootball)https://t.co/cbxGJwMx5v

It can also be stated that his individual brilliance could be attributed to Luciano Spalletti's men Serie A triumph this season.

The 24-year-old is currently one of the most valuable strikers in the transfer market and it remains to be seen if he would leave Napoli at the end of the season.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland - Real Madrid v Manchester City FC: Semi-Final First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign

There’s no doubt that the Norwegian is currently the best and most efficient striker currently in Europe and his attacking contributions have been remarkable for Manchester City as well.

The 22-year-old has netted 52 goals and he has registered eight assists in 49 games for Pep Guardiola's men this season. Similarly, he's the Premier League's top scorer with 36 goals.

Given his outstanding numbers in attack in a difficult league such as the Premier League, he deserves every form of honor that he's currently receiving as there are only a few forwards in the footballing world that could replicate what he's doing at Manchester City.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Erling Haaland brought out the Norway flag after advancing to the Champions League final Erling Haaland brought out the Norway flag after advancing to the Champions League final 🇳🇴 https://t.co/CWAyNDmqCj

Lastly, If Manchester City could win the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League title, Haaland could emerge as a top Ballon d'Or contender.

City face Chelsea in their next league game, where three points will be enough to annoucne their status as the champions for the 2022-23 Premier League season. In the Champions League, they face Inter Milan in the final after beating Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate (4-0 in the second leg). They will also face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Sunday.

