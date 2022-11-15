The new era at Chelsea is currently witnessing a change in personnel in almost every department at the club since the Todd Boehly and Clearlake takeover.

Chelsea's new owners have demonstrated their commitment to improving the club within the first few months in charge. As such, they are making the west London club a lot more competitive in the process.

This was evident during the summer transfer window, which saw the Blues spend a record £278.4 million, surpassing their own record from two years ago.

With more players expected to arrive in the upcoming transfer window, the new owners are also keeping faith in some key first-team players. Such has seen the likes of Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James earn contract extensions.

However, for some key players at the club, there seems to be a bit of uncertainty surrounding their long-term future at Stamford Bridge. As such, this article will take a look at four of them.

#4 Edouard Mendy

Mendy in action for the Blues in the Premier League

The tide seems to have changed for Senegalese shot-stopper Edouard Mendy, despite being the club's first-choice goalkeeper for two straight seasons.

Recall that the Blues signed Mendy from French club Rennes for a transfer fee in the region of £22 million in September 2020. He immediately went on to become an integral part of the first-team.

However, the 2022-23 football campaign hasn't been very good for the Senegalese as he lost his number one spot to Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The resurgence of the Spanish shot-stopper this season relegated Mendy to a lengthy period on the bench for the first time in his Chelsea career.

Should he fail to reclaim his number one spot from Kepa, his long-term future at Stamford Bridge could be in doubt. Mendy has two years left on his contract at Chelsea and there aren't reports of a possible extension.

#3 Jorginho

Jorginho is Chelsea's vice captain

The Blues vice-captain is among the few first-team players at the club who could leave as a free agent when his contract expires next summer.

Jorginho joined the west London giants from Napoli in 2018 for a transfer fee in the region of £50 million. He has since gone on to become an integral part of Chelsea's first-team both on and off the pitch.

Despite his achievements with the Blues in recent years, there is huge uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

There hasn't been a breakthrough in negotiations between the player and the club. Jorginho is reportedly wanting a pay rise worth around £150-000-a-week as seen in the Daily Mail.

#2 Mason Mount

Mount has 18 months left on his current contract

Another Chelsea player whose long-term future hasn't been resolved by the new club owners is English midfielder Mason Mount.

There were expectations that he would be the next academy graduate to be tied to a long-term deal after James, but that hasn't been the case yet.

Mount currently has 18 months left on his contract at Stamford Bridge. The Blues could lose him on a free just like Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen should they fail to extend his deal.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has risen to become a key member of the Blues since breaking into the first-team in 2019. He has won back-to-back Chelsea 'Player of the Year' awards for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.

#1 N'Golo Kante

Kante will miss the FIFA World Cup due to injury

There has been a huge cloud of uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of French midfielder N'Golo Kante at Chelsea for quite some time.

His current contract is expected to expire come the end of the ongoing football season and the Blues could lose him as a free agent.

Kante's recent tryst with injuries also hasn't been an encouraging factor in terms of securing a long-term contract with the west London club.

His overall appearances have dropped in recent times for the Blues and have only futured twice for Chelsea this season. Kante is currently out for a lengthy period after performing surgery on his hamstring, which will also see him miss playing for France in the World Cup.

It's still left to be seen as to whether or not the Blues will reward Kante with a long-term contract despite his worrisome injury record.

