4 legendary footballers who have won the Ballon d'Or, World Cup and Champions League

Ronaldinho

The Ballon d'Or is considered by many as the most prestigious award individually for any footballer. It is like a dream come true for the player who wins it. On the other hand, the World Cup and Champions League titles are trophies which determine the stature of the team. Players give their very best to help their side win both these silverware at least once in their career.

Winning the Ballon d'Or, World Cup, and the Champions League is considered quite a rare feat to achieve. At present, there are only eight players who attained in their career such a unique distinction. These players are rightfully marveled at as legendary players who have won everything which the game offers.

Let us have a look at the four legendary footballers who have won the Ballon d'Or, the World Cup, and the Champions League in their career.

#4 Gerd Muller

Gerd Muller, also known as "Der Bomber" is widely regarded as one of the best strikers ever to grace the game. Being a renowned poacher, he was very efficient in front of the goal and was quite deadly to mark in the penalty area for the opposition defenders.

Muller was excellent at heading the ball into the net, had the pace to run behind the defense and could score goals out of nowhere. Along with his club and national teammate Franz Beckenbauer, he helped Bayern Munich win the European Cup 3 times in a row. In the Bundesliga, Muller has a phenomenal feat of scoring 365 goals in 427 games.

For Germany, Gerd Muller made 62 appearances, scoring a remarkable tally of 68 goals in them. Being regarded as a goalscoring machine, Muller scored a then-world record 14 goals for Germany in the 1970 World Cup. He also played a vital part in Germany's 1974 victorious World Cup campaign.

Individually, he also received the Ballon d'Or Award in 1970 for his outstanding performance in the World Cup.

