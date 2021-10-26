4 most likely replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United

Manchester United are officially in crisis mode following their 5-0 loss at home to arch-rivals Liverpool in the Premier League.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's future now hangs in the balance. The Norwegian has done a commendable job in constructing an exciting Manchester United side, but seems to lack the tactical nous to compete with the very best.

Solskjaer keeps his job for now, but he will have to produce a miracle to survive the Liverpool loss. On that note, here's a look at the four most likely replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United:

#4 Brendan Rodgers

Brentford vs Leicester City - Premier League

Brendan Rodgers is one of the better managers in the Premier League, and has achieved excellent results with Leicester City.

Rodgers' spell with Liverpool was full of ups and downs. From nearly winning the Premier League in 2014 to being sacked in 2015, Rodgers had an eventful stint at Liverpool. The Northern Irishman mended his reputation in Scotland with Celtic, and returned to England in 2019 after being appointed the Leicester City boss.

William Hill @WilliamHill

▪️ Steven Gerrard

▪️ Unai EmeryWhich would suit The Magpies best at this stage? 🤔 According to reports, three men are top of Newcastle United's shortlist to replace Steve Bruce:▪️ Brendan Rodgers▪️ Steven Gerrard▪️ Unai EmeryWhich would suit The Magpies best at this stage? 🤔 #NUFC According to reports, three men are top of Newcastle United's shortlist to replace Steve Bruce:▪️ Brendan Rodgers

▪️ Steven Gerrard

▪️ Unai EmeryWhich would suit The Magpies best at this stage? 🤔#NUFC https://t.co/2T6XVWoAih

Leicester City boast a talented side full of young stars, and under Rodgers, they have played some good football. The 48-year-old was recently linked with a move to Newcastle United, who are keen to make an immediate impact following their takeover.

#3 Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid vs Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Leg One

This is not the first time Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the Manchester United job.

The Frenchman was in contention following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, but the club decided to appoint Solskjaer on a permanent basis. Zidane is an excellent man-manager whose CV speaks for itself. He led Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Zinedine Zidane is not interested in managing Man United should the side move on from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, sources have told @LaurensJulien Zinedine Zidane is not interested in managing Man United should the side move on from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, sources have told @LaurensJulien 🔴 https://t.co/WDLe9o9Xxp

Zidane has previously worked with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane, while he is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba. However, the rumours linking Manchester United with Zidane have quietened down recently.

#2 Erik ten Hag

AZ Alkmaar vs AFC Ajax - KNVB Beker

One player who would certainly be happy if Manchester United appointed Erik ten Hag as the boss is Donny van de Beek.

Van de Beek has been a constant feature in the Manchester United bench since his arrival in 2020. Ten Hag knows how to get the best out of him, having coached him at Ajax. The Dutchman has made Ajax a team to be feared, with the Dutch giants renowned for their attacking style of play and stellar youth development.

Ten Hag is unlikely to remain at Ajax for long. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur have all been linked with him in the past. The 51-year-old looks settled in the Netherlands for now, but will surely be keeping an eye on developments at United.

#1 Antonio Conte

FC Internazionale Milano vs Udinese Calcio - Serie A

Who else? Antonio Conte is reportedly keen to become Manchester United manager, and is waiting for talks to begin.

The Italian is widely regarded as one of the best managers in world football, although he is not someone you would rely on to build a dynasty. Conte is a tactical wizard who has won the league with Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, but his prickly nature remains a negative.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano There’s no doubt on Antonio Conte decision since days. He wants Manchester United job and he’d be ready to accept. But there’s still no official proposal on the table, as things stand tonight. 🔴 #MUFC Manchester United are still thiking whether sacking or not Solskjær. There’s no doubt on Antonio Conte decision since days. He wants Manchester United job and he’d be ready to accept. But there’s still no official proposal on the table, as things stand tonight. 🔴 #MUFCManchester United are still thiking whether sacking or not Solskjær.

Antonio Conte prefers to buy established players in their prime, and given the number of young talent in the Manchester United ranks, one wonders what could happen.

Right now, of all the managers available, Conte comes closest to guaranteeing trophies. However, it remains to be seen if Manchester United see him as a viable option.

