Ranking the 5 best forwards in 2021

2021 has been a good year for football. While club football continues to be the main source of entertainment, this summer's Euros was a spectacle worth watching.

Attackers continue to be valued highly, and understandably so. They guarantee entertainment through goals, and world-class forwards are a joy to watch. There have been some sensational performances this year from various elite forwards, and there is still more to come.

On that note, here are the five best forwards so far this year.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus & Manchester United)

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to excel at an individual level, although the teams he has represented this year have gone through some tough times.

At Juventus last season, Ronaldo won the Capocannoniere, having finished as the top goalscorer in Serie A. The superstar scored 29 league goals to claim the award. He was the top scorer at the Euros this summer, scoring five goals and providing one assist despite Portugal's poor showing at the tournament.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United amid much fanfare this summer and has already proved to be an important addition to the attack. The 36-year-old has scored six goals in all competitions for the club this season, including late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League.

#4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Karim Benzema is among the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or this time around and few can argue against him winning the prestigious trophy.

Benzema has been Real Madrid's talisman and superstar since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo. The France international has been in sensational form and has carried Real Madrid's attack. Last season, the striker scored 23 league goals for Los Blancos. For France at the Euros, Benzema was one of the better players for Didier Deschamps.

The 33-year-old has once again been on fire this season. Benzema has scored nine goals and provided seven assists this season and is a key player for club and country. The former Lyon man is one of the best strikers of his generation and has displayed his unique talent time and again over the years.

