5 most attacking defenders in football at the moment

Modern football requires a lot from the players. Tactics have evolved in a way that attackers are the first line of defense and defenders are expected to start attacks.

Top-quality teams have world-class players capable of making a difference. Defenders, and particularly full-backs, are expected to join the attack and contribute on the offensive front.

Here we take a look at the five most attacking defenders in football at the moment.

#5 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Questions remain over Marcos Alonso's ability at left-back, but his quality as a left wing-back cannot be doubted.

Alonso was a surprise signing by Chelsea in 2016. The club bought him from Fiorentina for nearly £21 million. The Spain international has done well since joining the club, winning the Premier League, Europa League and the Champions League among other honors.

Alonso has made 175 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 25 goals and providing 18 assists. The 30-year old has had defensive issues over the years, but his ability to contribute to the team's attack has often proved to be pivotal. His dead-ball mastery has been well-covered too.

Alonso's game time has dwindled in recent seasons, with Ben Chilwell providing good competition to the Spaniard.

#4 Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Few would have imagined Alphonso Davies would transform into a world-class left-back for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

A prodigious winger during his Vancouver Whitecaps days, Davies joined Bayern Munich in 2018 for £9 million. Not many would have expected him to make an immediate impact in Bayern Munich's first XI, but the 20-year old soon became the first-choice left-back.

Davies played an important role as Bayern Munich won the treble in 2020. His performance against Barcelona that season in the Champions League was arguably the best display of his career so far.

The Canada international has made 95 appearances in all competitions for Bayern Munich, scoring five goals and providing 17 assists.

