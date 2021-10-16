5 players who could leave Chelsea in the January transfer window

Chelsea have assembled a world-class squad, and are now regarded as one of the best teams in world football.

Manager Thomas Tuchel led them to Champions League success last season, so much more will be expected from them this time around. Chelsea have world-class players in every position, and their squad depth is one of the best around.

However, not every player will be satisfied with their game time, or rather the lack of it. On that note, here's a look at the five players who could leave Chelsea in the January transfer window.

#5 Malang Sarr

Malang Sarr's career has stagnated since he joined Chelsea on a free transfer last summer.

A highly-rated prospect during his Nice days, Sarr made more than 100 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side. Owing to his ability to operate as a centre-back and as a left-back, Chelsea acquired him on a free transfer, which made sense.

Last season, Sarr was loaned to Porto, where his impact was minimal. The 22-year-old is clearly not in Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's plans. This season, Sarr has made just one appearance for Chelsea, doing so in the EFL Cup. The France U21 international should be looking for a club in January that is willing to offer him regular game time.

#4 Ross Barkley

Chelsea's pursuit of Ross Barkley was contorted and time-consuming, but the midfielder eventually joined the club from Everton in 2018 for £15 million.

Barkley was regarded as one of the best young players in the Premier League when he joined Chelsea. However, he has not developed as many would have expected him to. The England international got minutes during his first few seasons at the club. But is now a squad player who has barely featured this campaign.

Barkley moved to Aston Villa on loan last season, where he enjoyed a good start. But he failed to capitalise on his early season performances, and returned to Chelsea this summer. The 27-year-old has made three appearances in all competitions for Chelsea this season, and has looked sharp when called upon.

