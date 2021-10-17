5 players who could leave Arsenal in the January transfer window

Arsenal continue to be an inconsistent outfit under Mikel Arteta, who has come under immense pressure since the start of the season. However, he has managed to find balance, and produce some good performances in the past few weeks.

The Gunners were heavy spenders during the summer, bringing in young talent as they sought to reduce the average age of the squad. The rebuild is not over, but their transfer window can be described as a positive one.

However, a few Arsenal players are now likely to leave the club. That includes squad players as well as first-team regulars. On that note, here's a look at five players who could leave Arsenal in the January transfer window.

#5 Rob Holding

Arsenal FC vs Chelsea FC - Premier League

There have always been doubts about Rob Holding as an Arsenal starter. The signings of Ben White and Gabriel Magalhaes have pushed him further down the pecking order.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta made White his primary transfer target last summer, and eventually got his man. White, who cost Arsenal nearly £53 million from Brighton & Hove Albion, has immediately become a key first-team member. Holding, who was one of Arsenal's better performers last season, has been reduced to a squad player.

Holding joined Arsenal from Bolton Wanderers in 2016 for nearly £3 million. Injuries, though, have restricted his appearances for the club. Last season, he was Arteta's preferred centre-back. But so far this season, the 26-year old has made four appearances in all competitions, and could well leave the club in January.

#4 Mohamed Elneny

Newcastle United va Arsenal - Premier League

For a brief period last season, it looked as if Mohamed Elneny had clawed his way back into Mikel Arteta's plans.

Elneny joined Arsenal from Basel in 2016 for £11.2 million. He has never been a consistent starter at Arsenal, enjoying a season-long loan spell at Besiktas a few years ago. The 29-year-old produced some commendable performances last season, but it is unlikely he will be viewed as a starter for Arsenal in the games ahead.

Mohamed ELNeny @ElNennY So happy to be back training with the team and feeling strong!

We will keep working hard every day 💪 So happy to be back training with the team and feeling strong!

We will keep working hard every day 💪 https://t.co/CJmEv1a5IO

The Egypt international has made two appearances in all competitions this season. The injury to Granit Xhaka might increase his playing time. But it is more likely that the likes of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Ainsley Maitland-Niles may be preferred to him. So Elneny looks likely to leave Arsenal soon.

Edited by Bhargav