5 biggest game-changers in the Premier League right now

The Premier League boasts the best collection of managerial and player talent. With the increased emphasis on tactics and team play, teams are often criticised for trying to walk the ball into the net.

Despite all the tactics in place, there are moments when a particular player does something magical, often against the run of play. Such game-changing moments can only be consistently produced by truly world-class players.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest game-changers in the Premier League ar the moment:

#5 Michail Antonio (West Ham United)

On current form, Michail Antonio is one of the best strikers in the Premier League. It is an astounding statement to make, and Antonio's transformation from an auxiliary right-back to a prolific striker has been a fascinating one.

Antonio joined West Ham United from Nottingham Forest in 2015 for £8.5 million. He was utilised in a variety of positions by the club, ranging from a right winger to a right-back. David Moyes' arrival ushered in Antonio's stint as a striker, and the Jamaica international has certainly not disappointed.

This season, in seven Premier League appearances, Antonio has scored five goals and provided three assists. The 31-year-old is now West Ham United's all-time top goalscorer in the Premier League. He won the Premier League Player of the Month award in August.

Antonio is playing his best football right now, and had he been younger, he would have been linked with big-money moves to Champions League teams.

#4 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes' performance against Atalanta recently in the Champions League perfectly encapsulated his qualities as a player.

Fernandes is not a traditional no.10, one who will play silky through-balls on a regular basis. He is a risk-taker and a hard worker, someone who is constantly looking to move the ball forward. This attribute has its pitfalls as well, and Fernandes has been criticised for gifting the ball away frequently.

However, Manchester United cannot function as well without Fernandes in an attacking midfielder role. The Portugal international is the team's talisman and main creative force.

This season, in eight Premier League appearances, Fernandes has scored four goals and provided two assists. The 27-year-old is capable of both the magical and the mediocre, and that's what sets him apart.

