Real Madrid's possible starting XI for the La Liga game against Barcelona

RCD Espanyol vd Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander
RCD Espanyol vd Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander
Abhinav Anand
ANALYST
Modified Oct 23, 2021 08:08 PM IST
Listicle

El Clasico is arguably the most popular derby in football, and this weekend Barcelona will play Real Madrid in the next iteration of the legendary fixture.

Both clubs are not what they used to be, though. While Real Madrid continue to fight for titles, Barcelona are in a rebuild right now. Many superstars from both teams, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Luis Suarez and Raphael Varane, have left for fresh beginnings.

While the quality on display might be a bit disappointing, fans are still eagerly waiting for the clash of the titans. On that note, here's a look at Real Madrid's possible starting XI for their La Liga game against Barcelona.

Goalkeeper - Thibaut Courtois

Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid CF vs FC Barcelona - La Liga

Thibaut Courtois has been one of the best goalkeepers in world football for some time now, impressing for both club and country.

Courtois completed a controversial move to Real Madrid in 2018 from Chelsea for £31.5 million. Known in Spain for his time with city rivals Atletico Madrid, Courtois has become an integral part of the Real Madrid first XI now. The Belgium international is a world-class goalkeeper, possessing quick reflexes and a strong personality.

The 29-year-old has won the La Liga Zamora Trophy thrice now. With young Ukrainian Andriy Lunin still developing, Courtois is comfortably the first-choice goalkeeper for Los Blancos.

Edited by Bhargav
