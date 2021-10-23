Barcelona's possible starting XI for the La Liga game against Real Madrid

Arguably the most popular derby in football, the El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place tomorrow.

The quality of the game has been diluted, with both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi now playing for different clubs. While Real Madrid have done well post-Ronaldo, the same cannot be said about Barcelona.

The club was already struggling with Messi in the squad and his departure has revealed further fractures. Barcelona are not the force they once were, and will rely heavily on their La Masia stars against their arch-rivals.

Today, we take a look at

Barcelona's possible starting XI against Real Madrid

Goalkeeper - Marc-Andre ter Stegen

FC Barcelona v Dinamo Kiev: Group E - UEFA Champions League

It is hard to judge Marc-Andre ter Stegen's quality as a goalkeeper. He has divided opinion among the Barcelona faithful. Some regard him as world-class, while others believe that there are better goalkeepers out there.

The Germany international joined Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014 for nearly £11 million, initially as the second-choice goalkeeper. Ter Stegen has done well to become the preferred goalkeeper for the Spanish giants, but his consistency has often been questioned.

Of course, it is not right to place Barcelona's defensive woes solely on the feet of the goalkeeper. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from Barcelona a few times. But it is evident that he is now one of the leaders in the dressing room. Neto and Inaki Pena are ter Stegen's competition right now at Barcelona, but the German is clearly ahead of the duo.

