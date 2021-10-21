5 biggest football matches to watch this weekend

Domestic football will once again get going during the weekend, and there are some truly exciting fixtures to watch.

It is going to be tough to choose which game to watch, given the quality that will be on display this weekend. Spain, Turkey, England, France and Italy will all see derbies taking place, with some of the biggest clubs in world football battling against each other.

On that note, here's a look at the five biggest football matches to watch this weekend.

#5 Besiktas vs Galatasaray (Turkey)

Galatasaray vs Lazio Roma: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Two of the most successful Turkish clubs will lock horns this Monday when Besiktas play host to Galatasaray.

It is a local derby, so the atmosphere is expected to be electric. Besiktas are the current champions of the Super Lig, but both sides have endured slow starts to their league campaigns this time around. A win here could prove to be key for morale, as both teams seek to climb up the league table.

Besiktas are currently fourth in the league table, but have the same points as sixth-placed Galatasaray. Both teams are four points behind league leaders Trabzonspor. For Besiktas, the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Michy Batshuayi could prove to be key , while Galatasaray boast players like Halil Dervisoglu and Mostafa Mohamed.

#4 Inter Milan vs Juventus (Italy)

Juventus vs FC Internazionale - Coppa Italia

Two favourites for the 2021-22 Serie A title will face each other, when Inter Milan welcome Juventus at the San Siro on Sunday.

Both Inter and Juventus endured similar summers. There has been managerial change at both clubs, and a few big names were sold as well. Simone Inzaghi is the Inter Milan boss now, while Massimiliano Allegri has returned to Juventus for his second managerial stint.

There will be no Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku or Achraf Hakimi this time around.

Inter Milan have enjoyed an excellent start to their league campaign, and are currently third in the Serie A points table. Juventus are slowly catching up after a disappointing start; they have won four of their last five games and are seventh in the league table, three points behind Inter Milan.

